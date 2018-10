Thousands of migrants have arrived at the Mexico-Guatemala border, with some climbing over the fence separating the two countries. US President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US-Mexico border and call in the military.More than 3,000 migrants are demanding they be let into Mexico, and ultimately through to the US, with many heard chanting "We want to work!" Others shouted, "We are not smugglers, we are immigrants!"Most of the migrants are from Honduras, but some have joined the caravan from other Central American countries.He later thanked Mexico for sending police and riot gear to the Mexico-Guatemala border, saying that the US looks forward to working with the country.