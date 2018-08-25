© Investigative Committee



Svetlana Evai ate unripe berries for 15 days after getting lost in tundra with family fearing she had been attacked by brown bear.A major search in the north of Gydan peninsula found the schoolgirl alive but needing urgent medical careShe was flown by a search helicopter to a local hospital.Despite suffering from exposure medics said 'her vital organs are safe' and 'there is no threat to her life'.'Her blood pressure and heart beat are stable,' said Eldar Faradjev, chief doctor of Tazovsky central hospital., but the nights were cold and Svetlana is known to have become wet.'The girl was discovered alive but she needs medical help,' announced Elena Demyanova, an official with the Investigative Committee in Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region.Svetlana - from a nomadic reindeer herding family - became lost on the way to find her brother at a camp'When she went missing, people were worried because the bears are roaming very close,' said one source.She was 'constantly trying to find her way back' but was unable to do so.She was flown by a search helicopter to a local hospital.Senior doctor Alexander Bukharov - an expert in polar survival - said of er being found: 'It is miracle.'Head of the search Vitaly Pavlyuchkov said: 'It helped that there was a lot of water in the tundra, so she had no problem drinking.'She ate berries, and they are not completely ripe at this time.''Her father and brothers were looking for her, using deer and three sledges.'Svetlana is known to have injuries to her knees and legs - as if she was forced to crawl at some points.Her family searched for her in the remote territory and called in the emergency services after three days.She was eventually located by her uncle Ivan Evai - 15 days after going missing.Irina Yar, her aunt, said: 'It was a big shock and great joy for us.'Her father and brothers were looking for her, using deer and three sledges (on the wet grassy tundra).'We looked on foot closer to our camp but did not find any trace.'ThenSvetlana is now recovering in hospital in Tazovsky.