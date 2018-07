An Indonesian family has been left stunned after a relative they watched being swept out to sea turned up alive on the same beach - 18 months later.Nining Sunarsih, 53, was presumed dead by authorities when she was washed away by a large wave in West Java in January last year.But her body was never recovered and her family never gave up hope of finding her alive - before the seemingly miraculous happened.Sunarsih has since been taken to hospital where doctors say her vital signs are stable and she is expected to make a full recovery.The supernatural tale began in early January 2017 when, according to TribuJatim.com , Sunarsih was on holiday with her family at Citepus Beach in Sukabumi.She was bathing in the ocean when a large wave came and swept her out to sea as her sister and grandson watched on, helpless.A search operation was launched and while a body was discovered, DNA tests later revealed it wasn't Sunarsih.Police eventually gave up the search after several days with no sign of life, but her family always believed she would return, Kompas.com reports.She was discovered by her sister - who was one of the people who had watched her disappear.According to reports Sunarsih was unconscious, fully clothed, and around 500m (1,600ft) from where she initially vanished.Her family took her home and called medics, who confirmed that she had no major injuries.Police have opened an investigation into the incident, but are urging people to 'think logically' about the disappearance and not jump to conclusions.Sukabumi City Police Chief Susatyo Purnomo said: 'It is our duty to look for the facts of this event.'We ask people not to be influenced by information that is not yet clear.'