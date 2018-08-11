Perhaps this is a good thing for Republicans.
The SFGate.com website, home of the SFGate news and Chronicle publications of San Francisco, heralded Nancy Pelosi's appearance at a drag queen contest as a significant political event, especially when Mrs. Pelosi, who claims to be Roman Catholic, threw slop all over her faith by both being a judge at this event, and by comparing the success of politicians to that of these men who dress as women and who are often sexually deranged.
After appearing on an episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that politicians could learn a thing or two from drag queens.Minority Leader Pelosi is gradually becoming seen as a potential drag or dead weight on the Democrat Party. As the party continues it's Obama-inspired trend toward becoming the "Identity politics" haven for anyone who thinks that because they are weird, strange or different, they are therefore special and elite, there are some Democrats, usually from non-coastal areas of the US, that are becoming increasingly concerned.
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about her appearance on the show Thursday night, Pelosi said, "This idea of people believing in themselves, being themselves, taking pride in themselves, is not just a lesson for politicians but for everyone in the country. And that's why I was so excited and couldn't resist being on the show."
A parallel piece in the self-same SFGate notes this:
While Democrats grow optimistic about their chances of taking control of the House in November, they are increasingly anxious that the presence of their longtime and polarizing leader, Nancy Pelosi, is making it harder for many of their candidates to compete in crucial swing districts.What they do not directly say is that this "tie" to San Francisco liberalism is repugnant, not only to conservative Republicans and Trump supporters, but also to a lot of "flyover country" Democrats themselves who, despite strong social or emotional ties to this political party, are faced with what the party has itself become. The increasing emphasis on what amounts to identity politics campaigning (though the Democrats are now trying to hide this from plain sight) may not be palatable.
Republicans, clinging to a 23-seat majority in the House, have made the House Minority Leader a central element of their attack ads and are portraying many of their opponents as inextricably tied to the liberal from San Francisco. At the same time, some Democrats are expressing alarm that she is standing in the way of the next generation of leaders.
The tension was apparent Thursday, when Rashida Tlaib became at least the 27th Democratic House candidate to decline to say whether she would support Pelosi. Some Democrats fear that anti-Pelosi attacks aimed at the Democratic candidate in this week's special election in an Ohio congressional district helped push the Republican to a narrow lead.
The dynamic creates a conundrum for Democrats, many of whom rely on Pelosi's fundraising prowess and admire her political savvy and status as one of the country's most influential female leaders. But some also are beginning to speak out about how allowing Pelosi to remain in charge of the caucus could reduce the size of a Democratic wave in November or worse, imperil their ability to win the majority.
"People pretend that it isn't a problem, but it's a problem that exists," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., who said he heard from frustrated colleagues this week concerned that the anti-Pelosi messaging cost Democrats in Ohio.
The tension is exacerbated by a growing generational rift in the Democratic caucus, with younger candidates and members looking to assert themselves against a leadership team that includes Pelosi, 78, and her top lieutenant, 79-year-old Minority Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland. Among the Democratic candidates who have declined to endorse Pelosi is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old Democratic Socialist from Queens who has become a national star of the party's left wing.
Tlaib, of Michigan, said it was time for a generational change, telling CNN Thursday that her constituents "don't feel like they're being heard, and I think that starts at the top with leadership."
Republicans say Pelosi, who is well-known among voters from her four years as House speaker starting in 2007 and who wants to reclaim the job, continues to be a reliable shorthand for a liberal Democratic agenda.
Nancy Pelosi's liaison with the rather strange group of folks that cross-dress, and the praise for their pride in being deviant, is probably not that interesting compared with economic growth and job growth such as has happened during the Trump administration.
These very real results stand in strong opposition to the fluff of being validated by the government as a victim. Such a validation usually results in... nothing.
Comment: Pelosi, cocooned in her liberal coastal bubble is completely out of touch with reality. She is one of the many factors driving the #WalkAway movement: