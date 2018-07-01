Some left long ago. Many of us have recently been "red-pilled". Some here have wanted to leave for some time, but have feared the consequences they might suffer from friends or family if they walk away.Brandon Straka aka "The Unsilent Minority" kicked off the campaign with a video on May 26.
This group is here to encourage and support those on the left to walk away from the divisive tenets by allowing people to share their stories, or watch the video testimonies and read the posts of others who have walked away.
"It is my sincere hope that you will join me in this campaign and that we may start a movement in this country -- which not only encourages others to walk away from the divisive left, but also takes back the narrative from the liberal media about what it means to be a conservative in America," Straka says in the video.
It is up to all of us to make our voices heard and reclaim the truth. The Democratic Party has taken for granted that it owns racial, sexual, and religious minorities in America. It has encouraged groupthink, hypocrisy, division, stereotyping, resentment, and the acceptance of victimhood mentality. And all the while, they have discouraged minorities from having independent thought, open dialogue, measured and informed opinion, and a motivation to succeed."For years now, I have watched as the left has devolved into intolerant, inflexible, illogical, hateful, misguided, ill-informed, un-American, hypocritical, menacing, callous, ignorant, narrow-minded, and at times blatantly fascistic behavior and rhetoric," Straka says in the video below.
The video has 1,156,248 views on Facebook and over 61,000 views on YouTube. The #WalkAway Facebook page has over 20,000 likes and over 6,000 members.
Straka, a gay man from Nebraska, says that he is one of the liberals who melted down in November of 2016 after Trump was elected. "It's funny now, but at the time it was completely tragic," he told conservative podcaster David J. Harris in a recent interview. "I was like a heartbeat away from being that 'Leave Britney alone!' guy ... crying hysterically," he said. Straka told Harris that a string of emotional videos he made after the election are still up on his Facebook page. He said the reason he was so devastated was because he believed all of the media lies about Trump being a "racist, bigot, sexist, homophobe, sexual predator."
He said his evolution away from the lies began when he saw a video that exposed the lie that Trump had made fun of a reporter's disability.
"It's a compilation of footage going back to like the nineties," Straka told Harris. "It's him doing that exact same voice, and that exact same gesture numerous times when he's talking about numerous people in numerous situations," he explained.
"The key common thread with all of them is -- it's a voice and a gesture that he does when he's making fun of someone who's been caught in a lie, or someone who's done something shady or... dishonest and they've gotten caught. It had nothing to do at all with this person's physical disability. Nothing!" Straka exclaimed.
That revelation led to his realization that the media has gotten a lot of stories wrong about Trump -- including his alleged claim that all Mexicans are rapists and his alleged sexual abuse of women.
"Light bulb isn't even the word," he said. "It's like the sun came up."
The #WalkAway campaign started on Facebook and has spread to Twitter, where many former Democrats are explaining why they left the party.
The nonstop barrage of fake news stories and attacks on the President Trump, his family, and administration appears to be backfiring. Not only has it caused Republicans to rally to the president's side, as the New York Times reported on Saturday, but we may also be witnessing an exodus of fed-up Democrats who can no longer abide the rabid, anti-Trump derangement of the Marxists who have taken over the party. Their overwhelming hatred is causing lifelong Democrats to #WalkAway.
UPDATE: Straka responded to PJ Media's request for comment overnight.
"The movement is exceeding all of my expectations," he said. "I had anticipated that the people on the right would support those on the left who are walking away, just as they did for me. And I expected that those on the right would find strength in speaking out and letting the truth be known about who they are. But what I did not foresee happening was that in this space, where Americans from all walks of life have come together, once again, in the spirit of respectful dialogue and understanding... we have all found hope again."
Comment: Is it any wonder people are leaving the Democratic party in droves?
