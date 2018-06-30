As Josh Caplan pointed out: MORE violent rhetoric from the Left as CNN and MSNBC analysts urge Democrats to "raise hell," and "throw down," to prevent Pres. Trump from getting Supreme Court justice appointed.
From 100%FedUp:
Let's face it, Democrats are waaaay too use to getting a trophy every time they play. The ARE NOT graceful and humble when they lose. They are mean spirited and now calling for extreme measures to get their way. It's pretty much off the charts unhinged behavior we're seeing. Check this "analyst" out....she's calling for a "throw down". What in the world does she mean by that?
The best part of her little rant is when she says the Democrats have been playing by the rules. LOL! Former Rep. Donna Edwards says Trump has been playing by "street rules". She is projecting because the only people we see playing by "street rules" are the Democrats harassing people all over the place.
Their thuggish behavior is getting them into more trouble and is not winning over voters.