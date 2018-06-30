© iStock



This increase alone is larger than the total budget of the Department of Education, approximately $70 billion. It is also larger than the annual military budget of Russia ($61 billion). The increase in Pentagon spending between 2017 and 2019, $165 billion, is larger than the entire defense budget of China.

Senate Democrats joined Republicans this week to approve a massive expansion of the US military as demanded by President Donald Trump.Even as the Trump administration steamrolls ahead with plans to gut social spendingwinning a House vote Thursday to slash $23 billion from food stamp spending and advancing a scheme to consolidate the departments of Labor and Education in the name of "cutting costs",The so-called, which passed the Senate 85-10 Monday after having been approved by the House of Representatives in May,are factored in, the budget for the United Statesa figure larger than the gross domestic product of Indonesia, a country with a population of 261 million.according to figures from the Stockholm Peace Institute. Another third, orInstead, these vast sums are squandered on building and deploying the tools of mass murder.The budget includes provisions for Trump's unprecedented and undemocratic military parade, which will involveThe spending bill authorizes "any kind of motorized vehicle, aviation platform, munition, operational military unit or operational military platform" to roll down the streets of Washington at the president's discretion.It likewise authorizes the continued operation of theby extending "prohibitions on transfers of detainees into the United States".Despite these provisions, which the Democrats claim to oppose, only seven out of 47 Democratic senators voted "nay"ensuring passage by a lopsided margin.They demandedand inserted a provision keeping in place penalties against the firm that Trump had sought to eliminate.The budget provides President Trump and the military with funding for every single program on their bloated wish list:The budget includes provisions for the construction of ten new ships in 2019, including two new Virginia class nuclear attack submarines costing $2.7 billion apiece, three new Arleigh Burke destroyers, costing $1.8 billion apiece, and an additional Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier at a cost of over $12 billion.The budget includes $2.3 billion for the development of the B-21 raider, "the next generation long-range strike bomber", as well as billions more for the expansion of the US fleet of B-52, B-1 and B-2 bombers.By far the most radical aspect of the budget is itsIt lifts a "15-year prohibition on developing and producing low-yield nuclear warheads" and provides for "developing and producing a low-yield warhead to be carried on a submarine-launched ballistic missile", as well as a nuclear-capable air-launched cruise missile. The budget prohibits the Pentagon from "reducing the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles" and expands the production of "pits" for building new nuclear weapons.One study released this week by the Intercept reported that the US military has carried out over 550 drone strikes in Libya alone, twice as many as previously believed.According to Pentagon data analyzed by Truthdig, theduring Trump's first year in office, a rate four times greater than under Obama and five times greater than under George W. Bush.Away from the cameras, thean operation directly targeting the food and medical supply for Yemen's starving and cholera-stricken population. The United Nations is warning that the operation could lead to a quarter million additional deaths.Imperialist crimes of this magnitude cannot coexist with democratic forms of rule at home. To this end, the military is playing a leading role in Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, involving the mass round-up, imprisonment and torture of refugees, including children, thousands of whom have been separated from their families. On Friday,setting a precedent for mass detention of the civilian population by the military.Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the United States has beenThis period of unending warfare has beenfrom the stolen election of 2000 to the Bush administration's CIA torture program and the Bush-Obama regime of domestic spying, to the current drive by the government and major technology companies to censor the Internet.With the recent National Defense Strategy's declaration of a new era of "great power conflict", the neo-colonial wars of the past quarter-century are metastasizing into