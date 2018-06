© YouTube

An Imprecise History

"With less than 50 per-cent cloud coverage an average B-17 Fortress Group could be expected to place 32.4% of its bombs within 1000 feet of the aiming point when aiming visually."

Kicking the Vietnam Syndrome

'Shock and Awe'

"In a war that's being fought for the benefit of the Iraqi people, you can't afford to kill any of them," a puzzled Hewson said. "But you can't drop bombs and not kill people. There's a real dichotomy in all of this."

'Precision' Bombing Today

U.S. media routinely repeat Pentagon talking points about the accuracy of U.S. bombing, but how precise are these attacks, asks Nicolas J.S. Davies.Opinion polls in the United States United Kingdom have found that a majority of the public in both countries has a remarkably consistent belief thatas a result of the U.S.-British invasion of Iraq in 2003.Part of the reason for the seriously misguided public perception may come from a serious belief in guided weapons, according to what the government tells people about "precision" bombing. But one must ask how so many people can be killed if these weapons are so "precise," for instance in one of "the most precise air campaigns in military history," as a Pentagon spokesman characterized the total destruction last year of Raqqa in Syria.The dreadful paradox of "precision weapons" is thatFallujah, Ramadi and Mosul in Iraq; Sangin and Musa Qala in Afghanistan; Sirte in Libya; Kobane and Raqqa in Syria.The skillful use of disinformation about "precision" bombing has been essential to the development of aerial bombardment as a strategic weapon. In a World War II propaganda pamphlet titled the " Ultimate Weapon of Victory" , the U.S. government hailed the B-17 bomber as "... the mightiest bomber ever built... equipped with the incredibly accurate Norden bomb sight, which hits a 25-foot circle from 20,000 feet."However, according to the website WW2Weapons,That could rise to 60 percent if flying at the dangerously low altitude of 11,000 feet in daylight.The U.K.'s 1941 Butt Report found thatIn the "Dehousing Paper," the U.K. government's chief scientific adviser argued that mass aerial bombardment of German cities to "dehouse" and break the morale of the civilian population would be more effective than "precision" bombing aimed at military targets. British leaders agreed, andagainst both Germany and Japan, and a U.S. airman quoted in the post-war U.S. Strategic Bombing Survey lampooned efforts at "precision" bombing as a "major assault on German agriculture."The destruction of North Korea by U.S.-led bombing and shelling in the Korean War was so total that U.S. military leaders estimated thatwith full scale use of horrific napalm and cluster bombs. The whole world recoiled from this mass slaughter, and even the U.S. was chastened into scaling back its military ambitions for at least a decade.The American War in Vietnam saw thebut the Vietnamese soon learned that the"They'd go up, down, sideways, all over the place," a GI told Douglas Valentine , the author of The Phoenix Program. "And people would smile and say, 'There goes another smart bomb!' So smart a gook with a match and an old tire can f**k it up."President Bush Senior hailed the First Gulf War as the moment that America "kicked the Vietnam syndrome once and for all." Deceptive information about "precision" bombing played a critical role in revitalizing U.S. militarism after defeat in Vietnam.reducing it from what a UN report later called "a rather highly urbanized and mechanized society" to "a pre-industrial age nation." But the Western media enthusiastically swallowed Pentagon briefings andLater reports revealed thatdispatching pilots and planes straight from Kuwait to the Paris Air Show . The next three years saw record U.S. weapons exports, offsetting small reductions in U.S. arms procurement after the end of the Cold War.The myth of "precision" bombing that helped Bush and the Pentagon "kick the Vietnam syndrome" was so successful thatIt also gave us theto indicate civilians killed by errant bombs.As the U.S. and U.K. launched their Shock and Awe attack on Iraq in 2003, Rob Hewson, the editor of Jane's Air-Launched Weapons, estimated aboutnoting that this was a significant improvement over the"There's a significant gap between 100 percent and reality," Hewson said. "And the more you drop, the greater your chances of a catastrophic failure."Since World War II, the U.S. Air Force has loosened its definition of "accuracy" from 25 feet to 10 meters (39 feet), but that is still less than the blast radius of even its smallest 500 lb. bombs. So the impression that these weapons can be used to surgically "zap" a single house or small building in an urban area without inflicting casualties and deaths throughout the surrounding area is certainly contrived."Precision" weapons comprised about two thirds of the 29,200 weapons aimed at the armed forces, people and infrastructure of Iraq in 2003. But the combination of 10,000 "dumb" bombs and 4,000 to 5,000 "smart" bombs and missiles missing their targets meant thatSaudi Arabia and Turkey asked the U.S. to stop firing cruise missiles through their territory after some went so far off-target that they struck their territory. Three also hit Iran.Since Barack Obama started the bombing of Iraq and Syria in 2014U.S. officials claim only a few hundred civilians have been killed. The B ritish government persists in the utterly fantastic claim that none of its 3,700 bombs have killed any civilians at all.Former Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari, a Kurd from Mosul, told Patrick Cockburn of Britain's Independent newspaper that he'd seenAlmost a year later, this remains the only remotely realistic official estimate of the civilian death toll in Mosul. But no other mainstream Western media have followed up on it.The consequences of U.S. air wars are hidden in plain sight, in endless photos and videos . The Pentagon and the corporate media may suppress the evidence, but the mass death and destruction of American aerial bombardment are only too real to the millions of people who have survived it.is the author of Blood On Our Hands: the American Invasion and Destruction of IraqHe also wrote the chapter on "Obama at War" in Grading the 44th President: a Report Card on Barack Obama's First Term as a Progressive Leader.