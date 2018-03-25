© Raw Story



"John Bolton once suggested Russian hack of DNC may have been a false flag operation by Obama Admin," fretted lead Democratic Russiagater Adam Schiff, mistaking brazen partisan hackery for actual skepticism about a likely intelligence community false flag.



"Don't forget the reason for H.R. McMaster's departure: He criticized Russia," added Democratic Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin. "McMaster said publicly that Russia needed to face serious consequences for what they've done in Syria & for the gas attack in the UK. John Bolton would never say anything like that."

an actual, literal psychopath.

"One of the most amazing outcomes of the Trump administration is the number of neo-conservatives that are now my friends and I am aligned with," MSNBC pundit Joy Reid openly admitted in an interview last year. "I found myself agreeing on a panel with Bill Kristol. I agree more with Jennifer Rubin, David Frum, and Max Boot than I do with some people on the far left. I am shocked at the way that Donald Trump has brought people together."

As so many of us have been dreading, PNAC's favorite bloodthirsty child killer John Bolton has been added to the Trump administration. And as many half-jokingly predicted,That's right, John Bolton, the guy who has been trying to start a war with Russia since long before the name Vladimir Putin meant anything to the average Democrat, is being accused of colluding with Russia."Trump has outdone himself by selecting Bolton," Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch tweeted with a link to a story about Bolton having appeared in a 2013 video for a Russian gun rights group. "In one appointment, he simultaneously increased the influence of the NRA in his Admin. & found another way to tie himself to Russia. Does he still claim he hires the best people? #TrumpRussia.""Bolton is pre-indictment for many crimes against America," tweetedrenowned professional intelligence LARPer Eric Garland.Was he referring to Bolton's unforgivable war crimes?Hahahaha! Oh child. Of course not."He's owned by Russia," Garland explained.There are of course many, many, many extremely legitimate reasons to criticize John Bolton, and none of them involve being too soft on Russia.He's advocated for escalations and acts of military violence against every single government that is in any way oppositional to US hegemony including Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Russia and China, andBut Democratic opposition to Bolton, even when it doesn't get sucked up into idiotic Russia conspiracy theory, appears to beIt certainly isn't attracting the urgent attention it should be, and certainly isn't eliciting the level of viral interest as a new "bombshell" Russiagate revelation. And why should it?In addition to Democrats being forced to spend 2016 gas lighting themselves into believing that a warmongering neocon who supported the Iraq war would make a great First Female President, they have also beenby disguising his brazen neoconservative globalism as libertarian-leaning nationalism,by posing as woke progressives, and now they're in like Flynn. Dems had to stretch and compartmentalize their thinking to accommodate the other Bush-era neocons, and even Bush himself to a large extent, so why would a few experts saying "Uh seriously this Bolton guy is deeply terrifying" have any influence over them? They already had to gaslight themselves into believing the bloodshed caused by neoconservatism is fine.with #TheResistance proudly retweeting depraved death cultists like Bill Kristol while a majority of the #MAGA crowd support Trump's elevation of Bolton, and now there's no one left but us homeless nonpartisans to point and scream about where this all seems to be headed.Partisan hack Trump supporters are worthless. Partisan hack Democrats are equally worthless.