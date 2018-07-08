The Turning Point USA communications director predicted that black men and women - not white middle-class women - will become the "most relevant vote" in the United States by 2020 because more and more African-Americans are hearing "different ideas" through digital and social media.
"There is going to be a major black exit from the Democrat Party and they are going to actually have to actually compete for their votes in 2020," Owens said on Fox & Friends.
Owens said President Trump was absolutely correct in 2016 when he told black voters they had "nothing to lose" by supporting him over Hillary Clinton. She said Turning Point is working on a "major project" that will be announced in three weeks aimed at outreach to urban voters.
She also reacted to a letter in which Black Women Leaders and Allies blasted Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi for their "failure to protect" Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) against attacks by Trump and his allies.
Waters drew the ire of Republicans last week when she called for her supporters to confront Trump administration officials in public. Owens said Waters deserved criticism and condemnation and this letter represents her supporters "playing the black card."
"The left created the black card and now they have to see what happens when you do something like this, when you say that a black woman cannot be criticized whatsoever despite what she does," said Owens, blasting Waters for "inspiring hatred" against the president and his supporters.
Comment: After spin and propaganda have their way, only time will tell what the voting sentiment will be in various communities.