Pelosi suffers facial spasm
Things have not been going well lately for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

During a news conference on Monday, the California Democrat suffered a bizarre face spasm when trying to say "Constitution," and malfunctioned several times when attempting to attack President Donald Trump over Russia.

"Our oath to protect and defend our country from all en- and our Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic," Pelosi told reporters with a few colleagues standing behind her.

She went on to say Trump has to "stand up to Putin for his depa- attacks," stuttering and taking long pauses before continuing on her tirade.


"It's a danger this president is propo- uh, putting forth," she said. Then, she suffered a brain freeze just before trying to say "intelligence."

She went on to say that Trump "failed" during his summit last Monday in Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and went on to suffer another brain glitch while using Never-Trump Sen. John McCain to slam Trump.

"The urgency of us acting in a bipartisan way to say to the president..." she said, stopping and awkwardly staring at reporters, then added that Democrats need McCain to help get a bill passed to condemned Trump.

Sadly, this isn't the first time in recent months where Pelosi has had an embarrassing gaffe in public.

On Monday, Pelosi blamed Postal workers for helping spread Christianity.

Late last week, the California Democrat said questioning her leadership is sexist, and lashed out at her own colleagues who have said she should not be the Speaker if Democrats retake the House in November.

She also struggled to remember Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's name, forcing an aide to finish her sentence and help her with his name.

Pelosi has stuttered several times in recent interviews, where she was unable to cite simple Bible verses, got busted for lying about the economy under Trump, and defended MS-13 gang members after the president called them "animals."

While many conservatives are thrilled that this bizarrely behaving woman continues to be the face of the Democratic Party, Pelosi continues to make the perfect case for why we need congressional term limits.