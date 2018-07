Things have not been going well lately for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.During a news conference on Monday,"Our oath to protect and defend our country from all en- and our Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic," Pelosi told reporters with a few colleagues standing behind her.She went on to say Trump has to "stand up to PutinShe went on to say that Trump "failed" during his summit last Monday in Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin,"The urgency of us acting in a bipartisan way to say to the president..." she said, stopping and awkwardly staring at reporters, then added that Democrats need McCain to help get a bill passed to condemned Trump.Sadly, this isn't the first time in recent months where Pelosi has had an embarrassing gaffe in public.On Monday, PelosiLate last week, the California Democrat said questioning her leadership is sexist, and lashed out at her own colleagues who have said she should not be the Speaker if Democrats retake the House in November.She also struggled to remember Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's name, forcing an aide to finish her sentence and help her with his name.Pelosi has stuttered several times in recent interviews, where she was unable to cite simple Bible verses, got busted for lying about the economy under Trump, and defended MS-13 gang members after the president called them "animals."While many conservatives are thrilled that this bizarrely behaving woman continues to be the face of the Democratic Party, Pelosi continues to make the perfect case for why we need congressional term limits