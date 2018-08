© Reuters



The IDF has conducted another series of air strikes against at least 20 alleged Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, after the militant group fired over 150 projectiles into southern Israel.the IDF said Thursday morning.The victims - identified as Enas Khammash, 23, and her 18-month-old daughter Bayan - were killed in the Jafarawi area of central Gaza, according to AFP.The Israeli military said it was forced to respond to an ongoing barrage of missile fire coming from the Gaza strip. Throughout the course of Wednesday and early hours of Thursday morning,More raids were then ordered after Hamas failed to stop their belligerent activity.Additionally, five training camps were targeted as well as a main warehouse and a meeting point used by the senior commanders of the Khan Yunis Brigade," the IDF said.The IDF remains on high alert and said it is prepared for a variety of scenarios. "Hamas is responsible and bears the consequences for the ongoing events," the military reiterated.While sirens continue to sound off in southern Israel, the Iron Dome managed to intercept 25 launches out of an estimated 150 fired by the militants. The city of Sderot saw the most action throughout Wednesday, with at least four projectiles landing there.Wednesday's cross-border escalation is believed to have started after an IDF tank struck Hamas posts in Gaza, in retaliation for an attack on a vehicle involved in the construction of a barrier along the border.