Social media users have called on state legislators to pass a hate crime law in Indiana, after Nazi symbols were discovered on a wall at the refuse disposal shed wall of a synagogue in Hamilton County, Indiana.Sometime before Saturday morning, unknown individual(s) spray-painted a pair of Nazi flags and iron cross graffiti on two walls of a brick shed where trash cans are stored at the property of Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel, Indiana.After the synagogue notified the police about the defacement, the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis have been working to make sure that "appropriate measures" are taken following the incident."These images that represent the ideas that led to those [Holocaust] crimes are not reflective of what our City stands for," Mayor Jim Brainard said in a statement on Sunday, confirming that police are investigating the graffiti incident.As members of the synagogue expressed disgust over the Nazi symbols,Some social media users found that call to be unconvincing, not least becauseTherefore, prosecuting someone for vandalism might not be appropriate, given the scope of the crime.After the most recent bill to address hate crimes was dropped from the state legislature's agenda in January this year, Indiana is not bound to address the issue until at least 2019."Thank you for your statements, Governor.Forty-five other states have hate-crimes laws, but Indiana does not. Will you work to remedy?" one Twitter user pleaded."Indiana needs a hate crimes law because as a member of the LGBT I have been targeted for my lifestyle and that's not a hoax Instead of attacking each other," noted another social media user."Hate is not Hoosier. If you want to help advocate for a hate crime law in Indiana, let's talk. We need you," added another online advocate."It is infuriating to see this type of hatred in our community. Indiana remains 1 of 5 states without a Hate Crimes law - it is time for a change. We owe it to our neighbors."