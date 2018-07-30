Society's Child
Italian artist who painted Ahed Tamimi mural arrested in Israel
RT
Sun, 29 Jul 2018 17:14 UTC
Agostino Chirwin, also known as 'Jorit Agoch,' wrote on his Instagram account "We are in prison from Israeli army. Who can help us please do it" on Saturday. He was detained with another Italian artist and a Palestinian, whose identities were not released, according to Reuters.
Earlier this week Chirwin, known for hyperrealistic murals of activists, painted a portrait of 17-year-old Tamimi on the wall that separates the West Bank and is regarded as a segregation barrier by Palestinians. The artist usually hides his identity with the help of a black cloth wrapped around his head but posts his murals on an Instagram account.
Border police say that painting on the wall is illegal, confirming the arrest to The Times of Israel. Their spokesman said the suspects tried to get away in their vehicle.
The mural had been created in time for Tamimi's release on Sunday. She was arrested last December for slapping an Israeli soldier in the West Bank village of Nebi Saleh. Footage of the confrontation went viral and the teenager's subsequent arrest and detention garnered international attention, with many seeing her as the poster-child for Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation. She was sentenced to eight months in prison.
Since Tamimi's arrest, a number of her family members, including her recently-shot cousin, her mother and her father have been arrested. Her mother is also expected to be released on Sunday.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Pandora's Box: Why the federal government broke vaccine law for 30 years
- Jon Rappoport - Washington Post-CIA connections: back to basics
- Italian artist who painted Ahed Tamimi mural arrested in Israel
- Natural Flavor: Food chemistry & engineering
- Censoring conservatives: Rep. Gaetz files FEC complaint against Twitter over shadow bans
- China is no longer beholden to the US and could trigger a dollar debt reset, if it really wanted too
- Catalonia's deposed President Puigdemont vows to continue struggle for independence
- Chinese military arrives in Russia for annual drills, bringing state-of-the-art hardware
- "A threat to our livelihood": Record drought grips Germany's breadbasket
- Lawrence Solomon: Trump unveils the new trade world order, Canada not included
- Syria: Traced missile casings reveal original sellers - time the West fessed up to whom they sell arms
- In Comey's own words he suggests FBI, DOJ hid dossier funding from FISA judge
- Trump's tariffs on Israeli metals vindicate Putin's misunderstood ME policies
- Kiriakou: Former intel officials should be stripped of their security clearances
- Brain fog: What is it & how to treat it
- Trump: 'Historic economic turnaround' as GDP growth hits 4.1%
- Alan Dershowitz: Tapes are not guarantee of immunity for Cohen
- Watch as Mueller lies to Congress about Iraq's 'WMDs' in 2003 when he ran the FBI
- Syria: Russian Air Force destroys UAV launched toward Hmeymim Base
- Yemen: Saudi airstrikes on UNICEF water facility compounds cholera risk
- Jon Rappoport - Washington Post-CIA connections: back to basics
- China is no longer beholden to the US and could trigger a dollar debt reset, if it really wanted too
- Chinese military arrives in Russia for annual drills, bringing state-of-the-art hardware
- Lawrence Solomon: Trump unveils the new trade world order, Canada not included
- Syria: Traced missile casings reveal original sellers - time the West fessed up to whom they sell arms
- In Comey's own words he suggests FBI, DOJ hid dossier funding from FISA judge
- Trump's tariffs on Israeli metals vindicate Putin's misunderstood ME policies
- Kiriakou: Former intel officials should be stripped of their security clearances
- Trump: 'Historic economic turnaround' as GDP growth hits 4.1%
- Alan Dershowitz: Tapes are not guarantee of immunity for Cohen
- Watch as Mueller lies to Congress about Iraq's 'WMDs' in 2003 when he ran the FBI
- Syria: Russian Air Force destroys UAV launched toward Hmeymim Base
- Corbyn's call to "Build it in Britain" could help reverse decades of demented government policy
- Latest #FreedomFlotilla boat carrying medical supplies for Gaza hijacked by Israeli forces
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Economic Nationalism Spreads as Pakistan Elects Its 'Trump'
- 10 questions for the incompetent British authorities on their handling of the Salisbury poisonings
- EU trying to "swindle" UK out of Brexit, May should pull out of talks without deal - Italian minister Salvini
- Trump threatens to 'shut down' government if Dems fail to support border measures
- Finian Cunnigham: Western collapse... Scapegoating Trump & Putin... The real Pox Americana
- Erdogan warns US will lose a 'strong and sincere ally', accuses Trump of waging 'psychological war'
- Italian artist who painted Ahed Tamimi mural arrested in Israel
- Censoring conservatives: Rep. Gaetz files FEC complaint against Twitter over shadow bans
- Catalonia's deposed President Puigdemont vows to continue struggle for independence
- Yemen: Saudi airstrikes on UNICEF water facility compounds cholera risk
- TSA surveillance team, 'Quiet Skies', targets Americans on domestic flights without warrant
- 'Zuckerspy & Jack the Ripper' - Kim Dotcom declares 'Deep State social media meddles in US elections', not Russia
- Actor from 'The Americans' and 'House of Cards' makes accurate film on breakaway republics of Ukraine, gets airtime on Fox, Sky in UK
- Many hoppy returns: German beer producers running low on bottles as heatwave fuels demand
- Why Neocons love to hate Russia more than any other nation
- Double standard: Reporters who interrupt Obama are racist, reporters who interrupt Trump are heroes
- 'Firenado' caught on film as emergency services battle California blaze
- US 'Super Spy' program might explain mysterious Diplomat brain injuries
- Federal judge appoints independent monitor to evaluate Texas border facilities for children
- France: Vandals write 'Allah ou Akbar' on church walls, smash furniture and set fires
- Russian military prevents another drone attack on Khmeimim base in Syria
- ISIS sends ransom messages to families of women and children kidnapped in al-Sweida, Syria
- Child marriage in Sweden: Govt treads softly due to fears of 'cultural insensitivity'
- In refusing to defend Assange, the MSM drops its mask
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the kind of socialist that only capitalism could produce
- Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi home after 8 months in Israeli jail - declares the 'Resistance continues'
- Archeologists perplexed by tar decorations scrawled on bones of nomadic woman buried 4,500 ago in Ukraine
- Medieval-era gaming board found in search for Pictish monastery
- 136 ancient tombs discovered in Shandong, China
- The new JFK revelations: What the declassified documents reveal about Cold War history
- Carving of modern bicycle in 2,000 year old temple in India - ancient or added recently?
- Remember that time when the US invaded Russia?
- The history of Ukraine as an artificial state
- Nelson Mandela's legacy hijacked by hypocrite Western leaders like Obama
- Stone tools put early hominids in China 2.1 million years ago - 250k earlier than previously thought
- 'She was different': Body of a 'outcast' found at Chernyakhov settlement burial site
- British propaganda rag slanders the royal Romanov family on the 100th anniversary of their execution
- Arctic island's mysterious stone spheres
- Lost ancient temple revealed by Mexico's massive September earthquake
- Multiple ancient sites discovered on land parched by heatwave in UK
- Newly revealed documents: Two US soldiers were committed after reporting overhearing plot to assassinate JFK
- Archaeologists find oldest evidence of bread in Jordan
- Devastation and denial: The academic left and Cambodia
- RT's 'live updates' of the Romanov family on the centenary of their execution
- 2000-year-old mysterious Basel papyri solved
- Did ancient Romans kill off Mediterranean whale species?
- Russia's defense testing and development program ignites the imagination, unique in the field
- Newly identified 3D form called the 'scutoid' lets cells pack together without wasting energy
- DowDuPont's own scientists confirm important differences between gene-editing and conventional plant breeding techniques
- Spotless mind? To remember, the brain must actively forget
- A first for scientists as they witness a single hurricane season change the anatomy of a species
- Study finds: Potential DNA damage from CRISPR 'Seriously underestimated'
- Geologists: Pieces of Earth's mantle found rising under Cascadia Fault
- Russian scientists discover 42,000 year old frozen worms - that came back to life
- Burying a child: Privation, infanticide, and the decline of child mortality
- Historical photos reveal an unexplained shadowy belt around Jupiter's magnetic equator
- New scientific study: Did the moon once support life? It's likely
- Ocean acidification at levels not seen for 13 million years
- The fastest rotor ever constructed is bending our understanding of physics
- Several psychiatric conditions have the same genes in common
- NASA animation shows the dramatic increase in near-Earth asteroids entering solar system over last 20 years
- New discovery: Mars found to have underground 'lake' at south pole
- New tools making it possible to observe 'circumgalactic medium' - galaxies' fuel source and recycling center
- The case of the Arctic Wolf Spider: Warmer climates don't necessarily wreck the ecosystem as it self regulates
- Flashback: Methane hydrate - the great killer responsible for Earth's biggest mass extinction
- Latest study says dogs feel empathy for human suffering
- "A threat to our livelihood": Record drought grips Germany's breadbasket
- 1,000 kangaroos stampede across 'destroyed' Australian farm
- Polar bear attacks man on island of Svalbard, Norway
- Arctic lake mysteriously disappears in Novaya Zemlya, Russia
- Unusual hailstorm strikes Jalisco, Mexico killing one, injuring 40
- 11 y.o. girl catches a fish with human-like teeth at Fort Cobb Lake, Oklahoma
- Mother filming storm struck by lightning in Galashiels, Scotland
- Lightning bolt kills 6 in Saudi Arabia
- At least 14 killed by shallow 6.4 earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia - Over 120 aftershocks
- Late-season surge in Noctilucent Clouds produces stunning displays
- Thousands of dead fish found along Mystic River in Somerville, Massachusetts
- Strange animal behavior: Beaver attack on large dog in Medford, New Jersey is 'craziest thing'
- Landslides after heavy rain in northern Thailand kill 7 - Houses, roads damaged
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Radioactive wine vs. kombucha and lactobacillus - UK "NOT stockpiling"
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Nobody's Prepared For This..."
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: NOAA satellites malfunction as Arctic ice increases, 4 year gap expected
- Monsoon rains kill at least 37 in India, as buildings collapse and streets flood
- Day turns to night in Arctic Siberia: Yellow skies, black dust, dead birds, 'oil', "evasive" authorities - UPDATE
- Unusually bright 'rare' red sprites captured in Czech Republic skies
- Extreme cold kills 604 people, 20% of farm animals, and crops in Arequipa, Peru
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Pandora's Box: Why the federal government broke vaccine law for 30 years
- Natural Flavor: Food chemistry & engineering
- Brain fog: What is it & how to treat it
- Hold up Pro-Vaxxers - don't be so quick to blame the unvaccinated
- Exercise is crucial for increasing beneficial bacteria in the gut
- Having more kids shortens lifespan of women - study
- The not-so-surprising link between sugar and Alzheimer's
- PCOS - Diabetes of Bearded Women
- Wolfdogs are too 'wolfie' to be kept as pets
- Forget 'what', 'when' we eat may be critical for health
- American Academy of Pediatrics calls for 'urgently needed reforms' to fix broken food additive regulatory system
- Zapped: Our cellphone addiction is turning wireless tech into an invisible weapon that's destroying wildlife
- Scientists in Australia warn chemicals in plastics are number one threat to male fertility
- US campaigns against breastfeeding to protect infant formula manufacturers
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Tomorrowland: Dystopia or Utopia?
- Something's fishy here: Farmed salmon contaminated with toxic flame retardants
- SOTT Focus: Is your mobile phone destroying your digestive system? On EMF-Microbiome interaction
- Eleven babies die after Dutch women given Viagra in drug trial
- Dutch medical trial testing Viagra on pregnant women halted after deaths of 11 infants
- Outrage in China at vaccines firm that faked documents relating to child rabies
- End of life dreams and visions may illuminate dying
- On the acceptance of life's disappointments
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Great Debate: Sam Harris and Jordan Peterson's Epic 4-Night Battle of Ideas
- Are the guilt-prone more trustworthy?
- Study of hundreds of nuns and monks reveals personality trait that cuts Alzheimer's risk in half
- Research suggests talk therapy could permanently change depressive personality traits
- Avoid these common traps that can lead to unhappiness
- Researchers point out how autism can bring extra abilities
- Psychology is undergoing a house cleaning
- Research finds people with high IQs more likely to consume drugs and alcohol
- Self-control is the trait that can make people happier
- Why do some folks undercut helpful people?
- Is psychedelics research closer to theology than to science?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: An Introduction to Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning: Explaining Evil and Transforming Chaos
- Emotional reactivity: People who think faster in a bad mood
- Genetic studies uncover potentially two subtypes of neuroticism: 'Depressed affect' and 'worry'
- The first memories of 40% of people are made up, study finds
- Thoughts can change the physical structure of your brain
- Neurotheology: What happens to the brain during spiritual experiences?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Dudes in Distress: The State of Men and Boys in the West
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- The Donald is Divine: Trump is worshiped as a god in Indian village
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
Quote of the Day
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.
Recent Comments
I think retaining influence after retirement is important for the deep state because there is so much of the population that opposes their...
Just look at those pics!! My My. I d love to have such a kat nap in my pad. Just amazing!!
Miles Mathis has written, "Jeff Bezos looks like another CIA Front" which, as usual, is compelling in its own straight ahead manner. He all but...
Not sure if this author has got it right. I live in Hong Kong. All our national savings are with the Fed in return for their permitting us to peg...
Jeff Bezos is more of a threat to the United States than Russia times at least a thousand, but the populace is addicted to getting their cheaper...
''Hush child, the King is dressed in his latest finery''