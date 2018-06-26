Talk delivered by William Blum at the Left Forum in New York, June 2, 2018

Attempted to overthrow more than 50 foreign governments, most of which were democratically-elected. Dropped bombs on the people of more than 30 countries. Attempted to assassinate more than 50 foreign leaders. Attempted to suppress a populist or nationalist movement in 20 countries. Grossly interfered in democratic elections in at least 30 countries. Led the world in torture; not only the torture performed directly by Americans upon foreigners, but providing torture equipment, torture manuals, lists of people to be tortured, and in-person guidance by American teachers, especially in Latin America.

In Case You Haven't Noticed

Another charming example of American exceptionalism

The Other "N" Word is Even More Prohibited

The current mass exodus of people from Central America to the United States, with the daily headline-grabbing stories of numerous children involuntarily separated from their parents, means it's time to remind my readers once again of one of the primary causes of these periodic mass migrations.Those in the US generally opposed to immigration make it a point to declare or imply that the United States does not have any legal or moral obligation to take in these Latinos.But, whose crime was things like raising the minimum wage, giving subsidies to small farmers, and instituting free education. It is a tale told many times in Latin America:The resulting return to poverty is accompanied by government and right-wing violence against those who question the new status quo, giving further incentive to escape the country.We can all agree I think that US foreign policy must be changed and that to achieve that, the mind - not to mention the heart and soul - of the American public must be changed. But what do you think is the main barrier to achieving such a change in the American mind?Each of you I'm sure has met many people who support American foreign policy, with whom you've argued and argued. You point out one horror after another, from Vietnam to Iraq to Libya; from bombings and invasions to torture.Now why is that? Do these people have no social conscience? Are they just stupid?The most basic of these basic beliefs, I think, isAmerican leaders may make mistakes, they may blunder, they may lie, they may even on many occasions cause more harm than good, but they do mean well.Frances Fitzgerald, in her famous study of American school textbooks, summarized the message of these books:. Even many people who take part in the anti-war movement have a hard time shaking off some of this mindset; they march to spur America - the America they love and worship and trust -Many of the citizens fall for US government propaganda justifying its military actions as often and as naively as Charlie Brown falling for Lucy's football., and don't want to know, but then they wonder why someone just threw a firebomb through the living room window.This basic belief in America's good intentions is often linked to "American exceptionalism". Let's look at just how exceptional America has been. Since the end of World War 2, the United States has:. No other country in all of history comes anywhere close to such a record.So the next time you're up against a stone wall ... ask the person what the United States would have to do in its foreign policy to lose his or her support. What for this person would finally be TOO MUCH.. For economic reasons, nationalistic reasons, ideological, Christian, and for other reasons,These leaders are not especially concerned about the consequences for the world of their wars.Take the Middle East and South Asia. The people in those areas have suffered horribly because of Islamic fundamentalism.Well, in the late 1970s through much of the 1980s,But even a Pentagon report of the time testified to the actuality of women's rights in Afghanistan. And what happened to that government?. So keep that in mind the next time you hear an American official say that we have to remain in Afghanistan for the sake of the women.Next came Libya; again, a secular country, under Moammar Gaddafi, who, like Saddam Hussein, had a tyrant side to him but could in important ways be benevolent and do some marvelous things.When we attack Iran, will we mean well? Will we have the welfare of the Iranian people at heart? I suggest you keep such thoughts in mind the next time you're having a discussion or argument with a flag-waving American.And we still await even a believable explanation of how the supposedly advanced American nation of 138 million voters could be so crucially influenced by a bunch of simplistic, often-crude, postings on Facebook and elsewhere on the Internet.In May, the House Intelligence Committee began releasing the text of numerous of these postings as evidence of Russian interference. The postings dealt with both sides of many issues, including football players who knelt during the national anthem to bring attention to issues of racism, and pro- and anti-Trump and Clinton messages.So what did any of this have to do with swaying the result of the election? The committee did not say. However, Cong. Adam Schiff (Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee, stated: "They sought to harness Americans' very real frustrations and anger over sensitive political matters in order to influence American thinking, voting and behavior.Many of the Facebook postings were done well after the presidential election. That alone should have made the congressmen think that perhaps the ads had nothing to do with the US election,This all lends credence to the suggestion that what actually lay behind the events was a so-called "click-bait" scheme wherein certain individuals earned money based on the number of times a particular website is accessed. The mastermind behind this scheme is reported to be a Russian named Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Internet Research Agency of St. Petersburg, which is referred to by the House committee as "Kremlin-sponsored", without explanation.The organization has been named in an indictment issued by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigating committee, but as the Washington Post reported: "The indictment does not accuse the Russian government of any involvement in the scheme, nor does it claim that it succeeded in swaying any votes."The Washington Post coverage of the football World Cup in Russia couldn't allow all the joy and good vibes to go unchallenged of course. So they found "a pipe worker named Alexander" who had a joke to tell: "An adviser comes to Putin and says, 'I have good news and bad news. The good news is that you were elected president. The bad news is that no one voted for you.'"Now let's imagine an American adviser coming to President Trump and saying: "I have good news and bad news. The good news is that you were elected president. The bad news is that you didn't get the most votes."And I find the worst news is that a year and a half after Trump's election I haven't heard or read a word of anyone in the US Congress or a state legislature who has taken the first step in the process of modifying the US Constitution to finally do away with the stupid, completely outmoded Electoral College system. If it's such a good system, why doesn't the United States use it for local and state elections?The city of Seattle on June 12 voted to repeal a tax hike on large employers that it had instituted only weeks before. The new tax would have raised $48 million annually to combat Seattle's homelessness and affordable-housing crisis. The Seattle area has the third-largest homeless population in the country.Many American cities are sincerely struggling to deal with this problem but are faced with similar insurmountable barriers.Not even in Arkansas, the state with the cheapest housing. More than 11.2 million families wind up spending more than half their paychecks on housing.The cost of rent increases inexorably, year after year, regardless of tenants' income. Any improvement in the system has to begin with a strong commitment to radically restraining, if not completely eliminating, the landlords' profit motive.But to what extent can landlords be forced to accept significantly less in rents? Very little can be done. It's the nature of the beast. Rent control in some American cities has slowed down the steady increases, but still leaving millions in constant danger of eviction or crippling deprivation. The only remaining solution is to "nationalize" real estate.Eliminating the profit motive in various sectors, or all sectors, in American society would run into a lot less opposition than one might expect. Consciously or unconsciously it's already looked down upon to a great extent by numerous individuals and institutions of influence. For example, judges frequently impose lighter sentences upon lawbreakers if they haven't actually profited monetarily from their acts. And they forbid others from making a profit from their crimes by selling book or film rights, or interviews. It must further be kept in mind that the great majority of Americans, like people everywhere, do not labor for profit, but for a salary.The citizenry may have drifted even further away from the system than all this indicates, for American society seems to have more trust and respect for "non-profit" organizations than for the profit-seeking kind. Would the public be so generous with disaster relief if the Red Cross were a regular profit-making business? Would the Internal Revenue Service allow it to be tax-exempt? Why does the Post Office give cheaper rates to non-profits and lower rates for books and magazines which don't contain advertising? For an AIDS test, do people feel more confident going to the Public Health Service or to a commercial laboratory? Why does "educational" or "public" television not have regular commercials? What would Americans think of peace-corps volunteers, elementary and high-school teachers, clergy, nurses, and social workers who demanded well in excess of $100 thousand per year? Would the public like to see churches competing with each other, complete with ad campaigns selling a New and Improved God? Why has American Airlines just declared "We have no desire to be associated with separating families, or worse, to profit from it."Notes