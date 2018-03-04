America is a System Not a Democracy
But that's the wrong way to think about American today. Everything becomes clear if you think of it as a "System".
Why would we be surprised that there are millions of Americans who work full time and yet live in poverty, when the System exploits people in other countries for much, much lower wages? In the cost-savings Excel sheet of the System, a Walmart worker is still 10x more expensive than the worker from that 'other' country.
We cease to be surprised that Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase defraud American homeowners when we realize that the System brought down whole countries such as Greece, Spain, Italy, Ireland and Portugal using the same financial engineering schemes, lies and manipulations. Most of these countries are now being looted by the austerity programs demanded by the same System.
How can we be shocked by gun violence in America when the System is the #1 exporter of guns and weapons in the world? The System thrives on violence. The System loves perpetual wars - Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Niger ... just to name a few countries the System has bombed in the last decade. The System is also planning for bigger wars with North Korea, Russia and China.
If police brutality and militarization of police is disturbing, we have to realize how the System supports, and has supported, dictators all over the world when it is/was profitable to do so. Many ruthless dictators in Latin American countries, Africa, Middle East and Asia were handpicked and put in power by the System. Some were even trained in a special school in the U.S. The system gladly funds and arms terrorists in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria. All that valuable experience can't be wasted.
When it comes to child poverty, no one should be surprised that America ranks at the bottom among developed nations. From Apple to Calvin Klein to Hershey's, many corporations depend on child labor for their stocks to outperform the expectations of Wall Street analysts. When the System profits from ten-year-olds working in toxic mines in third-world countries, American kids on food stamps look quite spoiled. The 'poor' in America don't realize how good they have it.
For anyone who is enraged by our exploding national debt, don't be. Debt is the ultimate tool for the System to enslave nations. The economic hit men of the World Bank and the IMF have, over the last 75 years, mastered this art of drowning nations in debt in order to control them. Does anyone think it's a coincidence that Russia - the country the System loves to hate - has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 17%? Compare that to America's 105% or Japan's 250%. The System doesn't like countries with low debt, just like it doesn't appreciate people trying to go off-grid in America or people thinking for themselves. This is also the same reason that Americans save only 2.4% of their income while US households have a record debt of over $13 trillion. Credit cards, student loans, auto loans and mortgages are all different tools with the same purpose.
Once you understand the System, you can't feign surprise that wages are stagnant while the cost of living keeps going up. With all the advancement in science, one would think that healthcare cost would go down every year, but that would be naive. Healthcare ("sickcare") is the best extraction tool, since people will give up a kidney (sometimes literally) for medical care when they are sick. The only things that are cheap are processed food and mass entertainment that are toxic to your body and mind respectively. Does anyone ever wonder if that's just a coincidence?
This is why America's education ranks at the bottom of developed nations. As a Wikileaks email revealed, the elites "conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry." Translation: Dumb and Subservient.
Do you wonder why fracking and GMOs are allowed to destroy America's environment? The System couldn't care less about the environment. It has destroyed an unimaginable amount of rain forest all over the world, and couldn't care less about the thousands of species that are going extinct every year. The System hates sustainability and freedom. Just like how the older version of the System wiped out the Native Americans, the current System despises tradition, culture, religion, spirituality, consciousness, holistic medicine, anything that involves people taking care of and responsibility for themselves.
By now, hopefully, you understand why lobbyists have taken over the American government and why we really don't have a functional democracy. The System is not a fan of democracy. You really don't think that the psychopathic elite would agree to run their lives and plan their grand strategies on the basis of the needs of millions of pesky little people, do you? Democracy and elections are just nice illusions so that we feel content, be passive, go to work, watch lots of TV, get into debt, spend our money on things we don't need and, most importantly, believe in the righteousness of the System.
Are you mad? You should be. The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off.
Chris Kanthan is the author of a new book, Deconstructing the Syrian war. Chris lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, has traveled to 35 countries, and writes about world affairs, politics, economy and health. His other book is Deconstructing Monsanto.. Follow him on Twitter: @GMOChannel