© Ina Fassbender / Reuters



The US-led coalition has carried out several "defensive" airstrikes on Syrian forces in retaliation for what they called an "unprovoked" attack on the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and foreign military "advisers."the Central Command said in a press release.The US-led coalition has also firmly stressedsince its service members are embedded with the "partners" on ground in Syria.While there were no immediate reports of casualties on either side, a US official speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters that the coalition repelled a massive attack by pro-government fighters armed to the teeth with tanks and artillery.The confrontation reportedly took place some eight kilometers east of the Euphrates River "deconfliction line."Wednesday's incident is the latest of its kind involving the US-supported rebels and Syrian government forces.while the Syrian forces should remain west of the imaginary demarcation line.Damascus has repeatedly stated that the US coalition presence on its soil is an act of aggression and a violation of the country's sovereignty.In fact, the government of Syria has repeatedly asked the United Nations to urge the US to leave, particularly following the virtual defeat of Islamic State terrorist group.The US-led coalition also mulled creating a 30,000-strong border force to secure control of the territory held by their partners in Syria. Since the force would include the Kurdish-dominated SDF alliance, the idea triggered a strong backlash from Turkey, forcing Ankara to initiate 'Operation Olive Branch' to secure a buffer "safe zone" in Syria.the minister said during a conference in Sochi.