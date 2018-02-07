Society's Child
Israel launches strike near Iranian base in West Damascus, Syrian army responds
RT
Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:45 UTC
Syria's official news agency SANA said the military responded to "a new Israeli aggression" near the capital.
The Syrian military did not disclose any information about casualties or damage resulting from the Israeli strike.
"The general command of the armed forces holds Israel fully responsible for the dangerous consequences for its repeated, aggressive and uncalculated adventures," a Syrian Army statement said, as cited by Reuters.The Israeli military declined to comment, saying that it does not respond to such reports.
Syria accused Israel of a similar attack on January 9, in which missiles targeted military outposts in the area of Qutayfeh, in the Damascus countryside.
Since the start of the conflict, the Israeli Air Force has repeatedly attacked targets inside Syria. Tel Aviv claims that its attacks are aimed at Hezbollah, which it considers a terrorist organization. Damascus says that Israel's strikes violate Syrian sovereignty and have undermined efforts to push Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other extremist groups out of the country.
"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations."
Recent Comments
I remember the first time I went to Paris in the 80's. It was a fantastic, vivacious, whirling, swirling, city. Nowadays it's like visiting a...
I can see having cops that inveatigate crimes of any given variety, but I do not get the "beat cops". We do not need hall monitors that sit in...
Eurghhh. What a disguersting cliché this human variant is. She's got that whole French/Belgian bourgeois politicrat look down pat. The high...
ClintWestwood, 'Dirtbag'? I think you're being too politic.* How about homicidal maniacal psychopath from hell. R.C. * Just to confirm - No...
I think this should read 'early 16th century'.
Comment: Last night, the Israeli military conducted several missile strikes on the Syrian Army's positions in the western countryside of Damascus.