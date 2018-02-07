© Amir Cohen / Reuters

Israeli warplanes attacked military targets near Damascus from Lebanese airspace, according to Syrian state media.Syria's official news agency SANA said the military responded to "a new Israeli aggression" near the capital."The general command of the armed forces holds Israel fully responsible for the dangerous consequences for its repeated, aggressive and uncalculated adventures," a Syrian Army statement said, as cited by Reuters.Syria accused Israel of a similar attack on January 9, in which missiles targeted military outposts in the area of Qutayfeh, in the Damascus countryside.Since the start of the conflict, the Israeli Air Force has repeatedly attacked targets inside Syria. Tel Aviv claims that its attacks are aimed at Hezbollah, which it considers a terrorist organization. Damascus says that Israel's strikes violate Syrian sovereignty and have undermined efforts to push Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other extremist groups out of the country.