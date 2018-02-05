Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad
© FNA
Israel's spy agency Mossad has put the name of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on its blacklist, an Arabic-language newspaper reported
"In fact, the Mossad authorities tried to justify their decision by highlighting the recent threats made by President Assad against Israel's sensitive and vital facilities in the event of a new Israeli attack on his country," the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida wrote on Sunday.

The Kuwaiti newspaper goes on to explain that, in general, the names on the list are those of individuals considered by Tel Aviv to have participated in so-called "terrorist" attacks, or those of leaders of resistance movements, which Israel considers to be terrorist groups. But if you put the name of a head of state on a blacklist, it has no antecedent in the entire common history of humanity.

According to the report, the Israeli regime considers "Bashar al-Assad as the leader of a terrorist group that threatens that regime's interests, especially after Assad was able to recover a large part of the Syrian territory with the help of Iran and Russia.

According to the Al-Jarida newspaper, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of the Hezbollah movement, his deputy, Naim Qassem, and Major General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, are among the names on the Mossad terror list.