Russian Su-25 shot down by militants in Idlib, pilot killed - Russians launch retaliation strikes, kill 30 terrorists (VIDEO, UPDATES)
Sat, 03 Feb 2018 19:44 UTC
The Russian Ministry of Defense revealed the preliminary information on the incident, saying that the aircraft might be shot down with the help of a man-portable air defense system. The pilot survived the crash, but was killed during a fight with terrorists.
"The plane was flying over the Idlib de-escalation zone," the military stated.
The Defense Ministry revealed that according to preliminary information as to the possible cause of the downing, the plane may have been shot down by a man-portable air-defense system (MANPAD).
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and survive, but was killed during a subsequent battle with terrorists.
"The pilot reported on a bailout in an area controlled by rebels Jabhat Fatah al-Sham [previously known as al-Nusra Front]. When conducting a fight with terrorists, the pilot died," the Defense Ministry said.
According to the ministry, Russia and Turkey, peace guarantor in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, are taking all possible efforts to return the body of the killed pilot.
During the two-years long military operation in Syria, Russia lost four aircraft and four helicopters. According to Russian Defense Minister Yury Borisov, the country's air forces modernized Su-25SM ground attack aircraft are being used in Syria.
The Su-25 attack aircraft is designed to destroy small-size mobile and fixed ground objects, as well as low-speed air targets.
The conflict took place on the territory controlled by the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terror group amid the ongoing military operation against them conducted by the Syrian forces.
Among various terror groups operating in the area, there is also Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an umbrella terrorist group spearheaded this year by the former Al-Nusra Front. While some countries such as the United States have flagged HTS as a terrorist group, Russian officials continue to refer to the Salafist jihadist terrorist organization by its old Al-Nusra moniker. Al-Nusra was the official Syrian branch of al-Qaeda until 2016, when it ostensibly split from the world's most well-known terrorist network.
Comment: When Putin announced the withdrawal of a big portion of the Russian military in Syria, he promised that any attacks would be dealt with swiftly and with no mercy. The Russian military has kept their word, conducting "a massive precision weapon strike... on areas controlled by the Al-Nusra [terrorist] group" in response to the killing of their pilot.
The Russian MOD has released footage of their cruise-missile strike on the location of the terrorists responsible for downing the jet and killing its pilot.
Here's video footage of the pilot parachuting down to the ground:
Update 00:00 CET
This 'Tahrir al-Sham' group is claiming responsibility. Al Qaeda, basically:
Tahrir al-Sham released a post on social media quoting a commander in charge of its air raids as saying one of its militants had hit Russian SU-25 during an "air raid" over the city of Saraqeb in the northwestern province of Idlib.And it appears that they used one of Uncle Sam's MAN-PAD shoulder-to-air missiles. From the same Sputnik source as above:
"When patrolling the Idlib de-escalation zone, a Russian Su-25 aircraft crashed... According to the preliminary information, the jet was shot down from a man-portable air-defense system," Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.Benghazi is just the gift that keeps on giving, eh.
Who knows, but maybe the Taliban, and the Houthi's for instance, may end up with similar weapons?