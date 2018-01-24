But when the news about the Dutch Zandvoort pedophile rings broke two years later in 1998, the Dutch people did not take to the streets to voice their outrage the way Belgians had done during their 'White March' which nearly brought about a revolution. In an earlier article we wondered why this horrendous case did not shock Dutch society to its core.
The newspaper NRC wrote the following in 1998 about the 'Zandvoort File':
The Dutch language has a new word: baby porn. The 'Zandvoort porn affair' brought to light a trade network of child sexual abuse so vast and so violent that it also shook very experienced experts to their core.Note that the journalist calls these rings a 'trade network'.
It means The Netherlands has a serious problem when such indescribable practices can take place here. In light of the strong reactions from abroad one mainly recognizes this outside The Netherlands. With the Dutroux case as a reference point, The Netherlands is once again - and this time it is justified - depicted as having a serious vice problem. With the Zandvoort case there is now proof that The Netherlands is indeed an important child porn producing and distributing country, an allegation American and German authorities have asserted repeatedly since the eighties and the authorities over here have always denied.
The NRC continues:
"The case took off when the Belgian working group, a pressure group against child porn obtained disks and paperwork [including bank account details] from members of the network. The head of Morkhoven, the former private detective Marcel Vervloesem, said early this morning that "tremendous developments" occurred last night. He said he had the names of hundreds of purchasers of child porn from The Netherlands and other countries, found on the disks and in the paperwork. He says he will hand them over to the Dutch police."So he did, and for his trouble the authorities threw him in jail for a couple of years, which should give us pause. One year later in 1999 the NRC published an article, which denied the existence of networks by claiming that a lone wolf had been responsible for the horrors in Zandvoort (remember Dutroux, he was not a lone wolf either, but part of a network).
But why did the paper write in 1998 "this time it is justified" and then subsequently deny it? Was this another stab in the back of child abuse experts (including the local police and prosecution) by media moguls and their powerful friends? In 1987, experts and local police found that a few dozen children had been sexually abused in the small village of Oude Pekela in the Groningen province and that the abuse may have been part of a pedophile ring. Yet at the time the media tried desperately to make the affair appear as nothing more than the fantasy of hysterical villagers.
As a result of this media propaganda campaign a GP who was convinced that children had been abused committed suicide a few years later and a child psychiatrist and Member of Parliament who investigated the case was hounded by the press and died from a heart attack shortly after. No-one was ever accused or brought to trial. In 1995, the newspaper Trouw published an article in which a professor of child psychiatry of the Leuven University came out in support of the village by stating that the browbeaten villagers and the experts had told the truth. NRC still denies that fact to this day.
Another child abuse scandal - The Bolderkar affair (1988) - may have been fabricated in order to deflect attention from widespread pedophilia in high places. In this case an ill-equipped psychologist of a medical daycare center who used puppets to establish sexual abuse claimed that some of the children who attended the center had been abused. Fourteen of them were removed from their homes and their fathers were arrested. Three men admitted to the 'sexual abuse', but retracted their statements, claiming their confessions had been forced from them by way of harsh police interrogation methods. Another father was acquitted.
In 2010, news about another Dutch-based international child porn network broke. At least 83 children had been sexually abused in a daycare center in Amsterdam by a worker whose international network had produced at least 220,000 pictures and videos according to the daily AD .
As in so many other cases, authorities took control of the case and ensured that this international pedophile ring would be swept under the rug pretty efficiently. They also changed the language used to refer to such cases from 'pedophile case' to 'vice case' and encouraged the media to focus on a few 'lone wolves'.
When a principal of a school in Amsterdam was caught with child porn in his possession, defense attorney Bart Swier attended a meeting that was organized for worried parents to tell them that there was no indication that pupils were harmed. Never mind that the principal had edited child porn by sticking the faces of boys of his school on the images. He also kept quiet about the faceless victims who were harmed during these child pornography productions. In addition, he later blamed the police for exposing the actions of his client.
Earlier this year we saw the Dutch prosecution and courts play a role in aiding and abetting crimes against children by acquitting a teacher who abused a 13 year old girl. It seems that if it had been left to the Dutch government, a ban on child pornography would never have been implemented:
"That carelessness came to light in a painful manner in 1984 when Secretary Korthals Altes had 'forgotten' to include a ban on the distribution and public display of child pornography in the law. That ban was only implemented at the very last moment. Trade in child pornography was in fact unrestricted until the mid eighties, as an unintended consequence of the liberalization of adult pornography in earlier decades".Knowing now that The Netherlands is a leading country in the production and distribution of child pornography, it's unlikely this state of affairs was 'unintended'.
With this level of deliberate obfuscation of the reality of high level and widespread pedophilia, it's no surprise that the majority of the Dutch population is meek when it comes to taking a stand against the abuse of children. Manipulated and worked on from the very beginning by massive amounts of pro-pedophile propaganda meant to support the child pornography 'trade' and the psychopaths at the top, more billboards will probably have to fall from the skies on the heads of those who do not wish to face the horrendous reality that there are many pedophiles 'at the top' in Western societies.
L awyers of the Bakker Schut Foundation have done their utmost to get Demmink judged properly (second link for English info).
