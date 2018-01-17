Hysterics Are Contagious

[I]n the current context, Ackerman's work in Russia Today dangerously reduces the degrees of separation between Putin's regime and Andrés Manuel López Obrador: [...] That [Irma Sandoval] a future member of the cabinet of the presidential candidate currently leading the polls is married to a close collaborator of Russia Today... is a dilemma that would light up the red lights in any country in the world at this time... Andrés Manuel López Obrador must resolve it immediately with Ackerman and Sandoval. [Translated from the article in Spanish]

The widespread censorship, violence against journalists and government control over the media have pushed many Mexican dissident journalists and intellectuals towards international media outlets, such as CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, teleSUR and RT, in order to have an opportunity to get out our message.

We Can Rig Our Own Elections, Thank You Very Much

people like McMaster are genuinely concerned about the possibility of victory for López Obrador.