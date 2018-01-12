Ukraine on Fire
The full original English version of renowned director and documentary film maker Oliver Stone's "Ukraine on Fire" has finally been made available.

Stone's film explores both sides of Ukraine's 2014 Maidan "Revolution of dignity," and reveals some uncomfortable truths about those who supported and participated in what turned out to be essentially a violent coup d'état.


Comment: Biden reveals in memoirs US meddling in Ukraine


The film was originally released in 2016, but unsurprisingly, Stone came up against problems distributing the film in the US and western countries. A Russian dubbed version was available almost immediately and was aired on TV in Russia, but English speakers were left without access to the full film.

Now at last, the full exposé can be seen on YouTube. Though of course, everyone is encouraged to purchase a copy to support Mr. Stone's important work.