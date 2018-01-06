Gore linked to one of his organizations' articles on the brutal winter weather written by Climategate professor Michael Mann: The Climate Reality Project: A 'PERFECT STORM': EXTREME WINTER WEATHER, BITTER COLD, AND CLIMATE CHANGE
In the Gore touted article, Mann linked the cold and "lots of snow" to "climate change."
did not warn of record cold and increasing snowfalls as a consequence of man-made global warming. And as recently as 2009, Gore was hyping the lack of snow as evidence for man-made global warming.
Source: "Gore Reports Snow and Ice Across the World Vanishing Quickly."
Other climate activists warned of less cold and snow as well.
Flashback 2000: 'Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past' - 'Children just aren't going to know what snow is' - UK Independent
Warmists Wheel Out "Record Cold Due To Global Warming" Argument Again In 2010, Gore claimed "increased heavy snowfalls are completely consistent with... man-made global warming."
Predictions of less snow and less severe winters were hammered into the public by global warming scientists. But once that predictions failed to come true, the opposite of what they predicted instead became-what they expected.
Reality Check: But scientists are not buying the claims of Gore and Mann and others linking the record cold and snow to "global warming."
'Insanity...It's Witchcraft' - Meteorologist Joe Bastardi on claims that cold & snow caused by 'global warming' - WeatherBell Meteorologist Joe Bastardi on January 4, 2018: "This is flat out insanity and deception now To tell the public that events that have occurred countless times before with no climate change attribution, is now just that, is not science, its witchcraft. NO PROOF AT ALL. Its climate ambulance chasing, nothing more."
Bastardi added: "This has happened countless times before and it wasn't global warming then and is not now. Solid use of past patterns predicted major early cold from OCTOBER! I have tweeted that dozens of times showing the analog years I used, No co2 then."
Climatologist Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. also weighed in, explaining: "For those who claim USA/Canada nor'easter is stronger because of 'global warming', they apparently do not realize that it's so strong because of especially strong horizontal temperature gradient in troposphere. It 'bombed' because of usually cold air!"
Comment: Winter in the Northern hemisphere is proving to be one of the most brutally cold and abrupt in years with record low temperatures, massive snow accumulations and back to back storms. Al Gore was able to lie to the public for a short time but with mother nature most likely sending us into an ice age the global warming scam is proving to be a much harder sell:
Over the years, Al Gore and his co-conspirators have done a magnificent job of convincing millions of gullibles of the correctness of the AGW religion and also of enlisting large numbers of politicians of all stripes into the extortion scheme.
Wealth extraction is the name of the game and they all intend to get as much as they can until the scam collapses. So long as they can dodge and weave with BS explanations and "restatements" that continue to be accepted by the gullible, the extraction scheme can continue.
Only when the debunking of the AGW (and its many renamings) lie is finally accepted by the morons who bought into it in the first place will the wealth extraction cease. However, by then, the scammers and their accomplices will have siphoned off untold billions or trillions for their own benefit.