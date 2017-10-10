Officials had previously said that gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., shot Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos after Paddock had unleashed his deadly volley at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, an assault that began at 10:05 p.m. and left 58 people dead, with hundreds more injured.
They had credited Campos, who was shot in the leg, with stopping the 10-minute assault on the concert crowd by turning the gunman's attention to the hotel hallway, where Campos was checking an alert for an open door in another guest's room.
But Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday that Paddock shot Campos before his mass shooting - at 9:59 p.m. - and they now didn't know why Paddock stopped his attack on the crowd.
Paddock, who had placed security cameras outside his room, shot Campos through the door of his suite, which was outfitted with a camera to survey the hallway, as was a room service cart parked outside. Police said Paddock fired 200 rounds into the hallway.
Investigators previously said that the security guard was shot after Paddock had already spent 10 minutes firing into the crowd of concertgoers gathered below the hotel.
Comment: That's quite a 'mistake' to make. How does it take them a whole week to 'correct' it? They're clearly improvising as they go along.
In a timeline released last week, investigators said Paddock had stopped firing at the concert across the street at 10:15 p.m., and the first police officers arrived on the floor at 10:17 p.m. and encountered the wounded Campos at 10:18 p.m., who directed the officers to Paddock's suite.
Police were not in a hurry to enter Paddock's suite because the security guard's arrival had halted the shooting, police implied in previously describing the timeline. Paddock had killed himself by the time officers entered the room, they said.
Comment: This is the previous timeline the Feds provided:
10:05 p.m.: First shots fired by the suspect. This was seen on closed-circuit television from the concert venue.
10:12 p.m.: First two officers arrive on the 31st floor and announce the gunfire is coming from directly above them.
10:15 p.m.: The last shots are fired from the suspect per body-worn cameras.
10:17 p.m.: The first two officers arrive on the 32nd floor.
10:18 p.m.: Security officer tells LVMPD officers he was shot and gives exact location of the suspect's room.
10:26-10:30 p.m.: Eight additional officers arrive on the 32nd floor and begin to move systematically down the hallway, clearing every room and looking for any injured people. They move this way because they no longer hear the gunfire of an active shooter.
10:55 p.m.: Eight officers arrive in the stairwell at the opposite end of the hallway nearest to the suspect's room.
11:20 p.m.: The first breach is set off and officers enter the room. They observe the suspect down on the ground and also see a second door that could not be accessed from their position.
11:27 p.m.: The second breach is set off, allowing officers to access the second room. Officers quickly realize there is no one else in the rooms and announce over the radio that the suspect is down.
In a news conference Wednesday, Lombardo said it was his "assumption" that Paddock stopped his shooting spree because the gunman, using his spy cameras, "observed the security guard, and he was in fear that he was about to be breached, so he was doing everything possible to figure out how to escape at that point."
In another news conference last week, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Campos "had notified his dispatch, which was absolutely critical to us, knowing the location, as well as advising the responding officers as they arrived."
But on Monday, the timeline changed.
"Mr. Campos was encountered by the suspect prior to his shooting to the outside world," Lombardo said at a Monday news conference.
Police officers who started searching the hotel after the shooting began didn't know a hotel security guard had been shot "until they met him in the hallway after exiting the elevator," Lombardo said. He didn't say whether Campos notified casino security after he was shot.
A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to several follow-up questions from the Los Angeles Times seeking clarification on the new timeline.
Charles "Sid" Heal, a retired Los Angeles County sheriff's commander and tactical expert, said the new timeline "changes the whole perspective of the shooting."
Heal said that if police had known immediately that a guard had been shot, they would have rushed the room while the gunman was still firing. He said it seemed to signal a breakdown in communication.
Comment: The only breakdown in communication it signals is the Feds' inability to even come up with a half-way consistent narrative about what the heck happened in Vegas last week.
"It doesn't say much for hotel security," Heal said.
After Campos was shot, a maintenance worker appeared on the 32nd floor and "Campos prevented him from receiving any injuries," Lombardo said.
Comment: Right, so a new participant is added into the mix, now, a whole week later!?
Representatives for the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the union representing the hotel's security guards did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Lombardo said investigators still had not uncovered a motive for Paddock's attack and had found "zero" evidence of a second gunman.
Comment: They're either not looking hard enough (unlikely), or they're covering it up.
Investigators said Paddock was not seen with anyone before the attack.
Lombardo also revised the date on which police believe Paddock checked into Mandalay Bay. While initially they said he had checked in on Sept. 28, three days before the shooting, they now believe he checked in on Sept. 25.
Comment: Again, that is not something that is difficult to establish: check hotel records, check hotel cameras, etc. The only reason there can be such 'confusion' over the 'basic facts' is because the basic facts (the actual ones) are not being made public. Laura Loomer reported on the correct date of Paddock's check-in days before police got around to correcting their previous account.
They continue to believe he was operating without a partner.
Comment: That's what the Feds say, perhaps, but that's not what Sheriff Lombardo said last week.
Lombardo said investigators had compiled 200 "instances" of Paddock moving around Las Vegas before the attack, and he was always alone.
The sheriff also revealed that Paddock had started drilling a hole next to the door of his suite, but the drilling apparently was not completed, and officials weren't sure what the hole was for.
Lombardo said investigators had found "some evidence of medications" used by Paddock but declined to give any more information.
Authorities have begun returning personal items to those who left them behind when fleeing the concert grounds. Clark County Deputy Fire Chief John Steinbeck said 99 people came Sunday to retrieve items from the Family Assistance Center at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
By late afternoon Monday, a slow trickle of people entered the heavily guarded doors of the center - some arriving on crutches and wearing bandages. A few emerged carrying bags or wheeling suitcases away into the parking lot.
Comment: The questions continue to pile up and all the police can do is blame 'poor hotel security'. There's obviously something more going on than that.
For previous updates, see: More than 50 dead, 500 wounded in Las Vegas concert shooting - UPDATES
Oct. 10 Updates
In the original story, Campos was drawn to Paddock's room because he noticed the door was ajar. Now, in this one, he was on the floor investigating a different open door, which set off a hotel alarm. Were they both open?
I s Campos a reliable source? Right-wing source GotNews.com asserts that an ATF source told them Campos may have been an accomplice - a large amount of gunpowder residue was found on his hands: "They believe he killed Paddock, shot holes through the door and his own arm to produce physical evidence for his cover story, then went and lay next to the elevator." That ATF denies that, however. That said, here's the rumors: What has Paddock's escape plan? As we reported in a previous update, officer Newton, who was part of the team that breached the room, could only speculate based on what he saw that Paddock planned to shoot it out with them, and could have held out for hours based on the number of guns and ammo. But Sheriff Lombardo says the shots fired at the jet fuel tanks may have been intended to cause a distraction. When asked about the "note" found in Paddock's room, Lombardo responded: "There was not a note in the suspect's room. We recovered a document that had numbers associated to it," adding that he was not able to make a guess as to why it was found in his room. This somewhat contradicts the accounts of the officers who breached the room, who say the note contained specific angles and elevations to maximize his shooting accuracy.
Police and FBI have reportedly sorted through "a thousand leads" and haven't found anything: no motive, no connections, no accomplices, nothing. Former FBI profiler David Gomez told AP: "It's his actual normalcy that makes him a fascinating study".