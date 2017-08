In a recent editorial on Sott.net , I advised readers not to 'take the bait' of joining one side or the other in the hystericized 'right Vs left' activism that is currently gripping the USA. Well, here's another piece of unsolicited advice: don't try and reason with those who are already chewing down on that bait, and loving it. A perfect example of why you should not make any such attempts was seen today at a rally of opposing groups in Boston.The Boston Free Speech Movement - which describes itself as "a coalition of libertarians, progressives, conservatives, and independents and we welcome all individuals and organizations from any political affiliations that are willing to peaceably engage in open dialogue about the threats to, and importance of, free speech and civil liberties" - had planned a rally today on Boston Common. About 1,000 people were scheduled to attend. In response, a counter-rally was organized by assorted minority groups and radical leftist ideologues which drew crowds of up to 20,000 across the city.While the Boston Free Speech Movement has publicly distanced itself from far-right groups, stating that it is "dedicated to peaceful rallies" and is "in no way affiliated with the Charlottesville rally,""White Nationalists are converging on Boston Common to reinforce their white supremacist ideology and attempt to intimidate queer and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, POC) communities," a statement on the counter-protest Facebook page reads As the rally and protests got underway, one young Bostonian made the mistake of mingling with a large group of leftist radicals while carrying a sign that read "F**k Nazis, F**k Antifa, Trump 2020". His aim, it seems, was toA fair point, you might think. But have a look at the reception he and his message got from the 'Antifa' and assorted leftists in this 7-minute video. I don't think it's exaggerating to say that in a slightly different context, this guy would have been lynched by that baying mob.