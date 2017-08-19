Society's Child
Young Bostonian Tries to Reason With Leftist Radicals at Boston Protest... Bad Idea
Sat, 19 Aug 2017 23:36 UTC
The Boston Free Speech Movement - which describes itself as "a coalition of libertarians, progressives, conservatives, and independents and we welcome all individuals and organizations from any political affiliations that are willing to peaceably engage in open dialogue about the threats to, and importance of, free speech and civil liberties" - had planned a rally today on Boston Common. About 1,000 people were scheduled to attend. In response, a counter-rally was organized by assorted minority groups and radical leftist ideologues which drew crowds of up to 20,000 across the city.
While the Boston Free Speech Movement has publicly distanced itself from far-right groups, stating that it is "dedicated to peaceful rallies" and is "in no way affiliated with the Charlottesville rally," the leftist counter-rally protestors claimed that it accommodates "white supremacists":
"White Nationalists are converging on Boston Common to reinforce their white supremacist ideology and attempt to intimidate queer and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, POC) communities," a statement on the counter-protest Facebook page reads.
As the rally and protests got underway, one young Bostonian made the mistake of mingling with a large group of leftist radicals while carrying a sign that read "F**k Nazis, F**k Antifa, Trump 2020". His aim, it seems, was to attempt to convince the leftist radicals that extremism and violence from any side was wrong, but that any group engaged in a peaceful rally or protest has a constitutional right to free speech and should not be shut down lest free speech end up being restricted, or abolished, for all.
A fair point, you might think. But have a look at the reception he and his message got from the 'Antifa' and assorted leftists in this 7-minute video. I don't think it's exaggerating to say that in a slightly different context, this guy would have been lynched by that baying mob.
