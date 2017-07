© Stars and Stripes



North Korea's growing missile capability is "the single most dangerous threat" to international order today, and time is running out for diplomatic solutions, the US Army chief of staff said, adding that war in the peninsula would be "horrific."General Mark Milley addressed the Korean crisis during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on Thursday, as part of an hourlong speech about the role of the US military in upholding the post-WWII international order.Returning to the issue during the question-and-answer session, Milley singled out North Korea as the one thing that figuratively keeps him up at night. "It's a very serious situation, and it's not going in a good direction," he said.A ground war in the Korean Peninsula would be "deadly" and "horrific," the general explained, with some"Do I think North Korea's military would be destroyed? I do," he said. "But that would be done at a high cost in terms of human life."As terrible as war in the Korean Peninsula would be, Milley added, so would be "a nuclear weapon detonating in Los Angeles."Before the July 4 test, US intelligence believed that North Korea wouldn't have long-range strike capability for four more years.the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday.Another test of the KN-20 could happen "within days,"according to unnamed US officials."It is a bit of a game changer for us," the Beacon quoted Army General Vincent Brooks, commander of US forces in South Korea."We will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the US with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time," the country's Foreign Ministry said, according to the Korean Central News Agency.Milley, who told the National press Club he kept multiple TV screens in his office to keep pace with the news, did not indicate whether he was familiar with North Korea's latest statement.He did say, however, that "there are no good options" for Washington when it comes to the crisis.