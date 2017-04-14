Pompeo confirmed that it was his agency that concluded that the Syrian government was responsible for the chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun, which persuaded Trump to fire 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase last week.

called Julian Assange and his associates "demons" and accused WikiLeaks ofSpeaking at an event organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, DC on Thursday, the former Kansas congressman went on the warpath against the whistleblower website, accusing its editor"It's time to call out WikiLeaks for what it really is,Pompeo told the audience."The Russian propaganda outletPompeo added, repeating thefrom October 2016, when RT reported on the daily disclosures of emails from Clinton's campaign chair, John Podesta.Assange "knows nothing about America and our ideals," Pompeo declared, adding that had he lived in the 1930s he would have been on the "wrong side of history," as he "and his ilk make common cause with dictators today. Their currency is clickbait, their moral compass nonexistent," Pompeo added, accusing Assange of being a "narcissist... a fraud, a coward hiding behind a screen."The CIA director rejected Assange's reasoning that WikiLeaks had the right to publish documents that WikiLeaks obtained, arguing that"Julian Assange has no First Amendment freedoms," Pompeo said. "He's sitting in an embassy in London. He's not a US citizen.""These are not reporters doing good work, tohe added. "No one has the right to actively engage in the theft of secrets from America with the intent to do harm to it."This is a marked departure from President Donald Trump's position on WikiLeaks during the campaign, and even Pompeo's own tweets while he was a member of the House of Representatives from Kansas, as some observant journalists pointed out.He dismissed the statements from the Russian government questioning the US narrative about the attack, saying Russia is "on their 6th or 7th story, none of which have an ounce of truth to them."Pompeo said, when asked about alleged Russian "active measures."Earlier on Thursday, Trump tweeted that things will "work out fine" between the US and Russia. "At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!" he wrote.within a week of winning the election in November 2016, and the Senate confirmed him with a 66-32 vote just four days after the inauguration. Pompeo previously represented the Kansas 4th district in the House of Representatives for six years. Republicans held on to his vacated seat in the special election on Tuesday.