America divided - this concept increasingly graces political discourse in the U.S., pitting left against right, conservative thought against the liberal agenda.Peter Temin, Professor Emeritus of Economics at MIT, believes the ongoing death of "middle America" has sparked the emergence of two countries within one, the hallmark of developing nations. In his new book, The Vanishing Middle Class: Prejudice and Power in a Dual Economy , Temin paints a bleak picture where one country has a bounty of resources and power, and the other toils day after day with minimal access to the long-coveted American dream.Temin applied W. Arthur Lewis's economic model - designed to understand the workings of developing countries - to the United States in an effort to document how inequality has grown in America.The parallels are unsettling. As noted by the Institute for New Economic Thinking Temin describes multiple contributing factors in the nation's arrival at this place, from exchanging the War on Poverty for the War on Drugs to money in politics and systemic racism."We have a structure that predetermines winners and losers." he laments.The antidote, as prescribed by Temin, is likely a tough sell in today's political climate. Expanding education, updating infrastructure, forgiving mortgage and student loan debt, and overall working to boost social mobility for all Americans are bound to be seen as too liberal by many policy makers.