Baywatch star Pamela Anderson told RT she wants to campaign for men who have been falsely accused of rape.In an exclusive interview with RT's 'Going Underground', the actress and women's rights activist said a lot of men who face false rape allegations are in a "vulnerable situation" and at risk of being "politically bullied.""We all of course gravitate towards vulnerable people and we consider that to be women and children first and foremost, which is important of course, but there's also a lot of men who are in a vulnerable situation and politically bullied."Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since June 2012 in order to avoid extradition to Sweden.The WikiLeaks chief claims Sweden's extradition request is politically motivated and that he would be at risk of further extradition to the United States if he submits to the request.Rumors have circulated in recent months that Anderson and Assange are enjoying a romance, after the actress was pictured visiting him on several occasions in a short space of timeShe said recently: "He's living in dire circumstances so I like to bring a little help, and a smile, and some glamor. It's so rare that he has someone to come and visit him and bring him things, and I want to be able to do that for him."Anderson would not confirm whether she and Assange were romantically involved, saying they were "just good friends."