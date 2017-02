At the point she was tasered, there was no risk of injury to any officer, or that she would be a flight risk. The use of the device in this instance was simply a tactic to punish her to force compliance

In an extremely disturbing video, an NYPD officer can be seen traumatizing a pregnant teen by shocking her with a stun gun. The teen was accused of resisting arrest on Friday night after she refused to let officers enter her apartment without a warrant.The video evidence clearly shows teenager, Dailene Rosario, 17, who is 14-weeks pregnant, being swarmed by nearly a dozen officers before being taken to the ground with the stun gun."I was resisting them because I didn't do anything wrong," Rosario told New 12 According to Rosario's familyon Friday night, but came to the family's dwelling after Rosario's boyfriend got into an altercation with her sister's boyfriend while playing a video game."The officer said, 'Oh, since you're refusing,' he grabbed my arm and I got pulled into the crowd of cops," Rosario says.Officers broke the door to the home down and arrested the sister's boyfriend while the pregnant teen was being incapacitated and driven to the floor by the 50,000 volts of electricity shocking her — and her unborn baby.Rosario was arrested for "fighting," according to police, and is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.The family says that Rosario sustained bruises to her body during the traumatizing incident, and that they are considering suing the NYPD.