Unfortunately, for the dancing man, police would also perceive his harmless behavior as a threat and move to neutralize it.This latest instance of ridiculous police brutality was captured on video Tuesday outside of an Austin restaurant. As the video begins, a nicely dressed man was standing at a bus stop doing a bit of a sidestep dance in place. The officer responding to the fearful woman's 911 call perceived this dance as a potentially dangerous act.The dancing man appeared to have a mental imbalance and may have flipped the bird at someone driving by. According to witnesses at the scene, the man may have had "some kind of disorder" and a "mental imbalance of some kind." However, this was not grounds for what happened next.In the video, we see the man doing nothing other than dancing when the officer approaches him as if he's holding a child hostage. Within just a few moments the officer has his taser drawn, aiming it at the man's head.When the bus shows up, the man attempts to get on it, as it appears that was his intention the entire time. However, the cop would not have it. As the man attempted to walk toward the bus, the cop waved it on."He didn't do anything," a bystander says just before the situation turns violent. "He's just standing there, minding his own business."Then, boom, taser goes off, and the man falls to the ground."Stop tasering him, you asshole," a bystander yells as the cop continues his assault."Am I under arrest," the man keeps asking as the cop sits on him."Put your hands behind your back and stop resisting," says the officer to the man who is lying face down and not resisting at all."What the fuck, you can't do that," another bystander yells."He is not even moving," a woman says.A third cop then shows up and the officers, clearly at a loss for what their justification was for attacking the man, simply stand around and talk about 'safety.'"Four cop cars for a person that was appearing a little unstable but not bothering anyone," says the woman taking the video.