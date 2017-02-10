Late last year, as the presidential election was coming to an end, the Washington Post launched a full on attack against anyone who dared question the establishment narrative — the term 'fake news' was born.
For weeks, the Post and other outlets waged war on supposed 'Fake News' outlets even going so far as to put out an arbitrary list of dozens of sites they deemed 'fake' — including the Free Thought Project.
After their attempt to weaponize news blew up in their face in the form of a myriad of cease and desists, and the resultant shit show spawning from mainstream media referring to each other as 'fake news', the Washington post then attempted to take the high ground and "retire the tainted term 'fake news.'"
However, it was too late. After being caught peddling their own 'Fake News', the term was coopted by those calling out the mainstream media for their blatant lies and disinformation — Donald Trump even jumped on board.
Of course, the term 'Fake News' has become so bastardized that it essentially lost what little substance it ever had. On the right, Trump has no problem labeling everything critical of him as fake news while on the left — we see the same scenario unfolding with Media Matters and the like.
The reality is that corporate media and the establishment have been lying to the people for so long that public has no idea what to believe.
"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false." — William Casey (CIA Director)As we have reported, both the corporate mainstream on the left and right, and the White House have all been caught — multiple times in just the last few weeks — dumping lies and disinformation onto the American public.
Twice in a single day, the white house put out two false stories of attacks on the US that never happened.
On the day of Trump's inauguration, CNN claimed Nancy Sinatra was "not happy" with the fact that the president and first lady's inaugural dance would be to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "My Way." The problem? Nancy Sinatra had never said any such thing. CNN later updated the article without explaining the mistake they had made.
And these only a drop in the bucket.
The trash talking mud slinging shit show that is the establishment narrative is effectively imploding as they are caught in lie after vicious lie. And now, it appears, they are taking action to stop this dissent.
Instead of using facts and logic to defeat an argument, corporate media and the establishment like to employ the association fallacy and appeal to emotion by creating a red-herring and equating those who disagree with them to this red-herring.
The latest case of the employment of the association fallacy is now appearing on CNN as Chris Cuomo took to the air — not once but twice — to associate anyone who questions the establishment narrative as a racist.
Cuomo dared to compare the term 'fake news' with the 'n-word'.
"'Fake news' is the worst thing you can call a journalist. It's like an ethnic disparagement. You know, we all have these ugly words for people and that's the one for journalists," asserted Cuomo on Thursday.
Cuomo was also heard on the radio saying the same thing, but this time, he actually used the term 'N-word.'
"I see being called 'fake news' as the equivalent of the 'n-word' for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity. That's what 'fake news' is to a journalist," Cuomo said.
Sadly, this association fallacy is nothing new. Within the two-party paradigm, asinine labels are thrown around on people who simply don't fall into the same political category. The left loves to use term 'racist' for anyone who dares question the welfare state, while the right refers to those who question the warfare state as 'terrorist sympathizers.'
It is nothing more than 'us vs. them' tactics. Sadly, the American people have yet to wake up to the fact that the establishment has been using this form of divide to keep society conquered — so it continues to work.
Please share this article with your friends and family so that they can see the manipulation first hand — once you see it from outside the two-party dynamic, both the left and the right are seen for what they really are — two sides of the same coin that represents pure oppression.
Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Follow @MattAgorist on Twitter and now on Steemit
Fake News CNN Getting Desperate: "Calling Us 'Fake News' is the Same as Using the 'N-Word'"It appears that CNN has launched a war on those who attempt to call out the mainstream media's lies by comparing those who use the term 'fake news' with those who use derogatory and racial slurs...