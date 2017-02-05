© Somerset Live / SWNS



Judge David Ticehurst freed monster Edward Brooks' who was hoarding vile videos of children on his computerA judge slammed sentencing guidelines which he said left him no alternative but to free a pedophile found with over two MILLION child abuse videos.Sickened police found Edward Brooks' vile hoard hidden on computers and hard drives in a cavity wall.Prosecutor Nikki Coombe said it was so big officers were been unable to categorise them all.The videos - downloaded over a ten-year period - mainly featured girls aged between 12 and 14, Taunton Crown Court heard on Tuesday.Brooks, 50, was arrested and bailed by police after they discovered the stash last February.But shortly afterwards he logged back on and downloaded a further 2,231 sexual photos and videos of girls aged between eight and 16.When interviewed by police, the child abuse "addict", of Minehead, Somerset, admitted two charges of possessing indecent images of children.He did not see the child victims in the films as being 'people' or 'human', according to a probation service report.It is understood that he wouldn't be there long enough to complete treatment.Sentencing him, Judge Ticehurt said: "It's people like you that lead to young girls like your daughter being abused."These are real children, with real feelings and real emotions and now, no doubt, with real psychological trauma that will stay with them for the rest of their lives."Trauma that people like you are responsible for."Your offending is compounded by the fact that after you were arrested; you continued to view these images."Of the two-year jail term he could impose, the judge added: "I wish I could make it longer."The fact is you'd serve only half of that sentence, less the time you've already served and the credit for your guilty plea."You'd spend a few months behind bars and come out and offend again, no doubt. That is not in the public interest. What I want to do is stop you."Defending, Catherine Flint said her client had been "honest and frank" with the police and probation service and described him as "an addict".She said: "He accepts that he needs help. He wants help so he can - in his own words - sort his head out.""The only thing keeping him going is his daughter. He wants to see her grow up."The Ministry of Justice said Sexual Offending Treatment Programmes are available in both custody and the community.A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Sentencing in individual cases is a matter for independent judges, who make their decisions on the facts of the case they are hearing."The NSPCC said: "From the volume and severity of the images found in his possession, it's clear that Brooks' depravity knows no bounds."The sexual harm prevention order imposed in this case must be policed effectively to aid his rehabilitation and to prevent any further repeats of his offending."More needs to be done to tackle the vile trade in indecent images of children and to cut this material off at the source."This comes a week after the Government said it is receptive to change in the law which would make sex and relationship education (SRE) a statutory requirement.