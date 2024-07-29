OF THE
TIMES
Trump owes his career to the Deep State. He’s already following in the footsteps of his first term by selecting swamp creature JD Vance as VP and floating the idea of having BlackRock’s Jamie Dimon of Epstein fame as the Secretary of Treasury. It’s sad his supporters can’t see past the fluff and the fear to understand that repainting a house doesn’t change the owners.
This 👆🤡Trump owes his career to the Deep State. He’s already following in the footsteps of his first term by selecting swamp creature JD Vance as VP and floating the idea of having BlackRock’s Jamie Dimon of Epstein fame as the Secretary of Treasury. It’s sad his supporters can’t see past the fluff and the fear to understand that repainting a house doesn’t change the owners.
By the time a man gets to be presidential material, he's been bought ten times over.
~Gore Vidal
🙏
Non ducor, duco
VooDoo6 People think they only use make-up artists for movies and the see what they are told the see.Yes exactly.
If there were a second shooter, why is Trump still alive?2nd shooters don't always hit. That is just as plausible as the whole thing is made-up fantasy - in fact, easily argued tis much more plausible. So tis a non sequitur, and seeming to be rather a statement of presumptive bias in view . Perhaps it is hard to lose sight of calvinist ideology that exclaims - tis irrelevant being the script is in force and can't be changed. That is BS way self-fulfilling ideology in conflict with free will - tis bs.
Would they not take the shot when Trump stands up?
"2nd shooters don't always hit."That's a curious statement. When in the history of assassinations has been there been a second shooter, hit or miss?
JFK"2nd shooters don't always hit."That's a curious statement. When in the history of assassinations has been there been a second shooter, hit or miss?
So now we're speculating and presenting it as fact? Isn't that the establishment's job?And that’s exactly the problem when you have a non-transparent corrupt gubMINT. You are not going to get facts. It’s already compromised/
Who was the second shooter? Where was he positioned? Which shots did he fire?
But what forensic evidence, precisely, points to multiple shooters?There can be no forensic evidence when you control the Sea. You are speaking & answering back in circular logic loops.
"The absence of evidence is the evidence" is an oft repeated refrain, but not an argument in either the classical or practical sense.
I've heard people talk about the 'second shooter' for decades, but it's always speculation and non sequitur: "Kennedy was mad that the CIA killed Patrice Lamumba, so they killed Kennedy", "Johnson was a dirtbag, so he killed Kennedy.", "Kennedy wanted to quit Vietnam so an unknown cabal of military, political, and industrial boogeymen waved a magic wand and Kennedy's head exploded."
What piece of physical or reasonably-related circumstantial evidence implicates a shooter other than Oswald?
"The absence of evidence is the evidence" is an oft repeated refrain, but not an argument in either the classical or practical sense.Agreed.
VooDoo6 Is that a no? There is no evidence?Didn’t think I needed to explain the contextual meaning of that.
I don't know about you for sure, but I think we concur on this - I'm sick and fucking tired of being lied to.Amen brother, even worse, I'm tired of people so fucking stupid they actually believe this BS.
"Apparently not only do people willingly choose not to read & educate themselves that Drumpf is the other side of the controlled Deep State...""The Return of Peace Through Strength Making the Case for Trump’s Foreign Policy" [Link]
VooDoo6Yes exactly."Apparently not only do people willingly choose not to read & educate themselves that Drumpf is the other side of the controlled Deep State...""The Return of Peace Through Strength Making the Case for Trump’s Foreign Policy" [Link]
Foreign Affairs is the mouthpiece for the establishment (CFR) giving Trump the thumbs up(see link above).
diminished7 Ordo Ab ChaoYes it’s this and out of the ashes rises the Phoenix only to be reborn again & again.
🙏
Non ducor, duco
Approximately 80 – 90% of the world’s Jews are Ashkenazi, so it would seem logical many of them would choose Ukraine over the false ‘Semitic’ narrative of Israeli Jews.The percentage aligns with many others who mention their numbers and it isn't a secret they are done with their stolen land Israel. These soul-less fuckers weren't booted from their homeland for no reason, back then as now, they are contrary to humans and the hate they harbour for the natural world is glaringly obvious.
VooDoo6Couldn’t agree more.Approximately 80 – 90% of the world’s Jews are Ashkenazi, so it would seem logical many of them would choose Ukraine over the false ‘Semitic’ narrative of Israeli Jews.The percentage aligns with many others who mention their numbers and it isn't a secret they are done with their stolen land Israel. These soul-less fuckers weren't booted from their homeland for no reason, back then as now, they are contrary to humans and the hate they harbour for the natural world is glaringly obvious.
Dwoods44 Quote: "You can't be the land of the free unless you are the home of the brave."Courage involves pain, and is justly praised; for it is harder to face what is painful than to abstain from what is pleasant.
"Courage involves pain, and is justly praised; for it is harder to face what is painful than to abstain from what is pleasant."I have been fighting evil & lies my whole.
I've opined for decades that a strong mind, body & soul are not made in comfort and that anything or worth involves sacrifice and being uncomfortable,
We see that society has been engineered to wallow in comfort and convenience which leads me to another mantra of mine that is "he who hesitates is lost and the meek shall inherit shit"
May the gift of each day smile upon you all, it buoys the soul knowing others out there get it and are not part of the herd mentality that permeates the planet,
Have a beauty day and remember that in the end the Universe has the last world and balances itself out so enjoy the ride.
For those with faith, no evidence is necessary; for those without it, no evidence will suffice.
~Saint Thomas Aquinas
🙏
Non Ducor Duco
"Courage involves pain, and is justly praised; for it is harder to face what is painful than to abstain from what is pleasant."Gains4LIFE
I've opined for decades that a strong mind, body & soul are not made in comfort and that anything or worth involves sacrifice and being uncomfortable,
We see that society has been engineered to wallow in comfort and convenience which leads me to another mantra of mine that is "he who hesitates is lost and the meek shall inherit shit"
May the gift of each day smile upon you all, it buoys the soul knowing others out there get it and are not part of the herd mentality that permeates the planet,
Have a beauty day and remember that in the end the Universe has the last world and balances itself out so enjoy the ride.
For those with faith, no evidence is necessary; for those without it, no evidence will suffice.
~Saint Thomas Aquinas
🙏
Non Ducor Duco
“You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.”― William Faulkner
Tangential link: Because the FBI has entered the narrative of Trump not hit by bullet, it would appear that there was an assassin's bullet and it hit his ear. What this link shows is that the photo of the bullet whizzing by was captured by a NYT photographer. [Link] The photographer had a fast speed camera probably intended to capture Trump's head being hit.Question ?
Dwoods44 You discover the Pink Floyd song "set the controls for the heart of the sun", ritualistic sounding music.That’s an interesting notion & connection. I’m going to review this & see where this fits into pieces to the puzzle (“REBUS”) I’m working on. The Mithra Wars are complete Bull Shot the way they tell the twistory & this may provide the “Midas Touch” & unravel some of the Gordian Knot I need to finish the code & algorithm I deciphered.
At about the 1 hour 20 minute mark she discusses the relationship between Phyrgia and Khazaria.
Anybody who shot at a living being in that way, i.e. sniping, is aware of this problem. Any hunter could tell you. For a proper hit, you must make sure the target does not move while you finally press the trigger. If it does while weapons's mechanism loses the shot, you probably miss.
Taking biomechanics and projectile trajectory into account, a responsible hunter does not shoot when the target can easily move away. This especially applies to bow/crossbow hunting, which even leaves enough time for alert animal to "duck the string" after the shot broke.
Long story short - the shooter, being it Crooks or somebody else, was probably an adequate or even a good shot, but not a professional. Those would have gone for a chest shot. Politicians might wear "bullet-proof" vests at such occasions, but those catch "soft" handgun bullets, not FMJ bullets from rifles.