second shooter trump assassination rally newsreal
© Sott.net
There was almost certainly a second gunman at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania last week. The police and Secret Service 'confusion' and finger-pointing over who had what security duties is a hallmark of 'deep state' involvement, but would its operatives really leave it to a skinny 20-year-old to take out their 'Number One National Security Threat'?

This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall take a closer look at the venue layout of the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds to suggest that a professional marksman was situated in a window below Crooks, who probably only fired the second volley of shots after the first three barely missed Trump.

Which begs another question: how on Earth did the pro miss Trump? Divine intervention? Maybe, but there was also some 'high strangeness' in the air that day...


Running Time: 01:39:06

Download: MP3 — 90.7 MB


This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Odysee, Rumble, X and VK. Show Notes