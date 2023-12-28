© REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol / File



The world's major defense companies are experiencing a surge in their order books, reaching near-record highs due to a more than 10 percent growth in the past two years, Financial Times reports.Rising geopolitical tensions, notably the conflict in Ukraine, are driving sustained state spending on weapons, attracting heightened investor interest in the sector.An analysis conducted by the Financial Times on, including top US contractors, BAE Systems from the UK and Hanwha Aerospace of South Korea, reveals that by the end ofThe momentum suggests a growing pipeline of future work as governments persist in placing orders.Investors are showing confidence in the sector, as evidenced byThe gains. In 2022, total global military expenditure reached a new high of $2,240 billion, a 3.7 percent increase in real terms, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.While, Hanwha Aerospace recorded the most significant rise in new orders with its backlog soaring from $2.4 billion in 2020 to $15.2 billion at the end of 2022, particularly driven byThe geopolitical landscape has propelled, with substantial export orders, particularly from Eastern European countries.Rheinmetall, a German tank maker, has seen its order backlog rise from $14.8 billion in 2020 to $27.9 billion in 2022, benefiting from higher spending following the war in Ukraine. BAE Systems, on the other hand, saw its order backlog rise from $61.8 billion to $70.8 billion in 2022, driven by new orders for existing programs.Analyst Nick Cunningham of Agency Partners notes that lead times for policymaking, budgets and placing orders are lengthy with the effects of the Ukraine conflict only beginning to appear in orders and revenues.Looking ahead, Cunningham anticipates a robust order pipeline, expecting the "book to bill ratio" to stay above one, indicating that backlogs should continue to increase for some time.