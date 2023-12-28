Society's Child
Global defense orders surge amid escalating geopolitical tensions
Voice of Europe
Thu, 28 Dec 2023 22:03 UTC
Rising geopolitical tensions, notably the conflict in Ukraine, are driving sustained state spending on weapons, attracting heightened investor interest in the sector.
An analysis conducted by the Financial Times on 15 defense groups, including top US contractors, BAE Systems from the UK and Hanwha Aerospace of South Korea, reveals that by the end of 2022, their combined order backlogs had reached $777.6 billion, a significant increase from $701.2 billion two years earlier.
This trend has continued into 2023, with the combined backlogs of these companies standing at $764 billion in the first six months of the year. The momentum suggests a growing pipeline of future work as governments persist in placing orders.
Investors are showing confidence in the sector, as evidenced by a 25 percent increase in MSCI's global benchmark for the industry's stocks over the past 12 months. Europe's Stoxx aerospace and defense stocks index has surged by more than 50 percent during the same period.
The gains reflect investors' conviction that higher defense spending by governments is a long-term trend. In 2022, total global military expenditure reached a new high of $2,240 billion, a 3.7 percent increase in real terms, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
While Europe experienced its steepest year-on-year increase in military expenditure in at least 30 years, Hanwha Aerospace recorded the most significant rise in new orders with its backlog soaring from $2.4 billion in 2020 to $15.2 billion at the end of 2022, particularly driven by Ukraine-related orders, notably from Poland.
The geopolitical landscape has propelled South Korea to become the world's ninth-largest arms seller in 2022, up from 31st place in 2000, with substantial export orders, particularly from Eastern European countries.
Rheinmetall, a German tank maker, has seen its order backlog rise from $14.8 billion in 2020 to $27.9 billion in 2022, benefiting from higher spending following the war in Ukraine. BAE Systems, on the other hand, saw its order backlog rise from $61.8 billion to $70.8 billion in 2022, driven by new orders for existing programs.
Despite the surge in new orders, many European and US defense companies are grappling with challenges in significantly increasing production capacity due to persistent supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.
Analyst Nick Cunningham of Agency Partners notes that lead times for policymaking, budgets and placing orders are lengthy with the effects of the Ukraine conflict only beginning to appear in orders and revenues.
Looking ahead, Cunningham anticipates a robust order pipeline, expecting the "book to bill ratio" to stay above one, indicating that backlogs should continue to increase for some time.
Comment: Judging by diplomatic manouvres on the world stage, it seems that nations are readying themselves for a period of instability and clashes unlike our world has seen for a long time: