During the second day of the 9th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Wednesday, Kim Jong-un said the US is engaged in an "unprecedented" confrontation against North Korea.
Kim "set forth the militant tasks for the People's Army and the munitions industry, nuclear weapons and civil defense sectors to further accelerate the war preparations," the Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim.
He said the political and military situation has reached an extreme because of anti-North Korea moves by the US.
Kim also vowed to extend relations of strategic cooperation with the "anti-imperialist independent countries."
Comment: Such as Russia: Russia-N Korea relations have reached 'strategic level' - Lavrov
Last week, Kim warned that his country "will not hesitate" to launch a nuclear attack if an "enemy" provokes it with nukes.
Pyongyang recently test-launched a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile fueled by solid propellants, which raised tension in the region.
Comment: It's likely that this announcement is intended to prepare his nation for the looming, predictable and inevitable fall out of of Israel and the West's escalating aggression in the Middle East, its lame belligerence in Asia, as well as its genocide of the Palestinians.
Leaders across the planet are well aware that recent developments portend a perilous future up ahead: