Assassination exposes Israel's terrorist nature: Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says the Israeli regime will definitely pay the price for its criminal act of killing a senior military advisor of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria.In a message on Monday, Raeisi said the vicious act of assassinating the IRGC military advisorwas yet another sign of the usurping Zionist regime's desperation.Seyyed Razi Mousavi, who was serving as a military advisor in Syria, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood of the Syrian capital of Damascus earlier on Monday.The president extended his condolences to Mousavi's bereaved family, his fellow comrades in the IRGC and the Iranian nation over his assassination.He added that the brave military advisor whowas killed while "safeguarding lofty Islamic values."General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU),with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country get rid of the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.The IRGC announced in a statement that the two officers were martyred against the backdrop of the relentless savagery of the "fake and child-killing" Israeli regime in Gaza.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the Israeli regime's terrorist measure to assassinate the IRGC advisor in Damascus.He said the vicious and cowardly act was another indication of the terrorist nature of the Israeli regime.the spokesperson added.