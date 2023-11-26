South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted the resignation of the head of the intelligence agencyon Sunday (Nov 26), his office said.Yoon's office did not specify any reasons for the resignations. Butat the National Intelligence Service (NIS).Kim Kyou-hyun, a veteran diplomat with expertise in US and North Korea affairs, had overseen the NIS since Yoon took office in May 2022.Yoon appointed two senior NIS officials to take over the deputy positions immediately, his office said. He has yet to nominate the next director, subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing.Yoon's office said in a statement.this year, according to local media reports.The changes come as North Korea is accelerating the development of its weapons programmes and earlier this week successfully placed its first military satellite into orbit.