The SpaceX CEO reiterated in a podcast with Joe Rogan that the Hungarian billionaire "fundamentally hates humanity".Prominent US Democratic Party donor George Soros is effectively trying to dismantle society, SpaceX owner Elon Musk claimed during a podcast with Joe Rogan on Tuesday. Musk slammed the liberal Hungarian billionaire for effectively "changing laws" by making sure they are not enforced.The cities mentioned by Musk have, in recent years, seen a significant spike in crime rates, which many have attributed to the election of progressive DAs like San Francisco's Chesa Boudin. Last year, Boudin was voted out of office in a recall election after facing accusations of being too soft on criminals.Back in May, Musk also compared Soros to the comic-book supervillain Magneto from the X-Men series and claimed that it was wrong to assume that the Hungarian businessman had good intentions.Earlier this month, the office of Russia's prosecutor-general designated the Soros-funded Central European University as "undesirable" for attempting to "discredit" Russia's political leadership and distort history.The "so-called educational international non-governmental organization" conducts several programs that "deliberately devalue and distort the history of the Russian state, downplay the merits of prominent Russian scientists, writers, and cultural figures, and promote pseudo-scientific claims that Russia is to blame for all the world cataclysms, which is clearly not true," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.Other Soros-affiliated NGOs have also been banned as "undesirable" organizations in Russia, which has repeatedly accused the financier of trying to meddle in its domestic affairs.