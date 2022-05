Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec mentioned how Elon Musk, after having bought Twitter , is using the platform to call out organizations that he considers to be pro-censorship."Because Elon Musk is making these moves, he's ruffling some feathers," Posobiec said."The women's march, the women's march is attacking him!" Posobiec continued, incredulously."What did Elon Musk do?" asks Posobiec."... Basically, he's just saying ' George, what are you doing? I just want freedom of speech. It seems like you're just trying to shut that down. Do you have a separate agenda, George? Do you have a problem with what I'm doing?""Let's chat; let's hop on the phone. Slide into my DMs," Posobiec explains further."This is amazing, right? Literally, the guy buys Twitter so he can call out his old buddy George and say 'what are you doing?'"