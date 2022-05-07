Puppet Masters
Jack Posobiec breaks down Elon Musk's callout of Soros, Media Matters
The Post Millennial
Fri, 06 May 2022 22:00 UTC
"Because Elon Musk is making these moves, he's ruffling some feathers," Posobiec said.
"But, what's amazing, what's absolutely amazing is that he's going after these people," Posobiec went on, specifically mentioning Media Matters first, an organization that has previously tried to cancel Project Veritas.
"So, Media Matters attacking Elon Musk. Media Matters, David Brock, Clinton world, those people are leading a massive group, and they put out this letter, I guess. It's some huge letter."
Posobiec then read some of the names of organizations that supposedly had a hand in the letter, including Black Lives Matter, Face The Music, Friends of the Earth and many others.
"The women's march, the women's march is attacking him!" Posobiec continued, incredulously.
"What did Elon Musk do?" asks Posobiec. "He tweeted out 'who funds these organizations that want to control your access to information? let's investigate.'"
"His very next tweet was a tweet directed at George Soros, and he said 'George, slide into my DMs."
"... Basically, he's just saying 'George, what are you doing? I just want freedom of speech. It seems like you're just trying to shut that down. Do you have a separate agenda, George? Do you have a problem with what I'm doing?"
"Let's chat; let's hop on the phone. Slide into my DMs," Posobiec explains further.
"This is amazing, right? Literally, the guy buys Twitter so he can call out his old buddy George and say 'what are you doing?'"
Comment: More and more it's being revealed what a huge thorn in the side of the elites Elon Musk is becoming. Their loss of Twitter as a propaganda platform is obviously a serious blow, even though one would think it's rather mundane.
See also:
- George Soros funds 13 radical Democrats running for Congress in 2022
- Orban calls out 'opponents' of Hungarian government: Brussels, Soros, Zelensky, legacy media
- Soros compares Ukrainian conflict to siege of Nazi-held city
- Groups tied to George Soros pump cash into NYC's John Jay College
- Why on earth does George Soros want Xi Jinping to go?
- Soros pours $125M into super PAC ahead of midterms
- How George Soros funded progressive 'legal arsonist' DAs behind US crime surge
Reader Comments
I disagree (rather sharply) with the Sott editor comment.
Musk is of THEM.
He is a con.
A plague.
A carrier.
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
A counterfeit.
ned,
OUT
More and more as I age and go through this bitter modern existence, which seems to get worse all the time, I can appreciate why some Buddhist teaching exhorts us to avoid a re-incarnation at all cost.
And yet there is the sweet.
The real thing.
And it is here too.
God help me, this earth is a strange and difficult place.
OUT!
Only they're not people, not human. Musk is not human. Nor are any of his supposed 'rivals'.
No siree!
They (Musk, included) are 'trans-humans'.
And they do play games. And they lust. And they covet.
Yes, siree!
Their god is Satan.
The trans-God, the techno-King, his Dark and Brutal and, 'Royal', Majesty.
And if you can't beat 'em, then join'em.
They have plenty of cash, they own the printer, so they'll take you in, happily.
You will learn to suck blood and to spit vomit. Your heart will turn black, like pitch.
Have a nice day.
Happily ever after.
Sweet freedom.
Freedom of speech.
Musk cares. Satan cares.
Oh, yeah....
Yeah!
(hellish sarcasm)
ned,
out