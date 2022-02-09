In remarks at the Stanford University Hoover Institution conference, "China on the Eve of the Winter Olympics: Hard Choices for the World's Democracies," the 91-year-old Soros delivered extremely harsh remarks on Xi. He reviewed the history of China's communist leaders since Mao, whom he calls a catastrophe for China, through to Mao's rival, Deng Xiao Peng, who opened China to western investment in the 1980s. Soros describes Deng in glowing terms: "...Deng Xiaoping, who recognized that China was woefully lagging behind the capitalist world...He invited foreigners to invest in China, and that led to a period of miraculous growth that continued even after Xi Jinping came to power in 2013."
Hard Critique of Xi
Deng's successors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, were careful not to violate the opening up market economic success initiated by Deng. However after Xi Jinping took power in 2012, Soros notes, "Since then, Xi Jinping has done his best to dismantle Deng Xiaoping's achievements. He brought the private companies established under Deng under the control of the CCP and undermined the dynamism that used to characterize them. Rather than letting private enterprise blossom, Xi Jinping introduced his own 'China Dream' that can be summed up in two words: total control. That has had disastrous consequences."
Soros identifies what he calls a sharp internal factional struggle inside the CCP: "Xi Jinping has many enemies. Although nobody can oppose him publicly because he controls all the levers of power, there is a fight brewing within the CCP that is so sharp that it has found expression in various party publications. Xi is under attack from those who are inspired by Deng Xiaoping's ideas and want to see a greater role for private enterprise." The key date he notes is the October CCP Party Congress, where Xi plans to break the two-term limit on Chinese presidents set by the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping.
Internal Factional Wars?
According to SinoInsider, a New York-based China political risk consultancy which specializes in analysis of internal factions within the China CCP elites, since he came to power in 2012, Xi has moved to consolidate unrivalled power over opposing factions, the most formidable opposition being that of Jiang Zemin and the so-called Shanghai Group, as well as many so-called princelings - sons and daughters of former high ranking officers and officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from the 1949 era of the revolution. This faction war, they say, is behind Xi Jinping's crackdown on select Chinese private giant companies such as Jack Ma's Alibaba Group.
According to Japanese senior journalist, Katsuji Nakazawa, who was chief China correspondent for Nikkei, "One source familiar with Chinese politics said that the interest groups targeted by Xi include tech giants such as Ant Group, Alibaba Group and Didi, major property developers such as China Evergrande Group and Fantasia Holdings Group, as well as the tutoring school industry. This cluster of private companies tends to be close to the politicians who pretend to obey Xi but secretly hold grudges; the companies often financially back such political forces. Among these forces is the Shanghai clan, led by former President Jiang Zemin and his close aide, former Vice President Zeng Qinghong. They maintain strong influence in political and bureaucratic circles that move the economy."
If this is accurate, it would suggest that in order to decapitate his internal rivals, Xi has risked plunging China's economy, especially its bloated real estate sector with its huge debts, into what seems to be in an uncontrolled collapse that could bring China into a real economic depression just before his critical October 20th Party Congress where he clearly seeks an unprecedented third term.
Ominous New Tone
This is apparently the background that Soros clearly references in his remarks at Hoover Institution. He states, "China is facing an economic crisis centered on the real estate market, which has been the main engine of growth since Xi Jinping came to power in 2013. The model on which the real estate boom is based is unsustainable. People buying apartments have to start paying for them even before they are built. So, the system is built on credit. Local governments derive most of their revenues from selling land at ever-rising prices."
In his Hoover remarks, Soros also refers to the grave issue of ongoing demographic collapse in China which is ending the previous pool of low wage labor that spurred the dramatic growth of the past thirty years. He claims, "the actual population is about 130 million lower than the official figure of 1.4 billion. This is not widely known, but it will aggravate the real estate crisis, produce labor shortages, fiscal strain and a slowdown in the economy."
And making Xi's situation more precarious, Soros notes that far from the brilliant success praised two years ago by WHO and others of the XI covid strategy, there is the debilitating impact on the economy of Xi's heralded "zero tolerance" covid lockdown strategy that is closing entire cities such as Xi'an, and the huge container port city, Tianjin.
Soros' concluding words are ominous and foreboding about Xi Jinping's prospects: "Given the strong opposition within the CCP, Xi Jinping's carefully choreographed elevation to the level of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping may never occur. It is to be hoped that Xi Jinping may be replaced by someone less repressive at home and more peaceful abroad. This would remove the greatest threat that open societies face today and they should do everything within their power to encourage China to move in the desired direction." Can it be that powerful circles in the globalist elite have concluded that Xi is no longer useful to their agenda?
The Hoover Institution speech is not the first time Soros has been critical of China of late, though it is far the most explicit in advocating an end to the Xi rule. In a September 6, 2021 Wall Street Journal OpEd, Soros wrote a sharp rebuke of fellow Wall Street investor BlackRock for its recent decision to open a Chinese mutual fund: "It is a sad mistake to pour billions of dollars into China now. This is likely to lose money for BlackRock customers and, more importantly, harm the national security interests of the US and other democracies." Soros went on to say, "The BlackRock Initiative threatens the national security interests of the US and other democracies because money invested in China will help advance President Xi's regime, which is repressive at home and aggressive abroad... He is intensely nationalistic and he wants China to become the dominant power in the world. "
The fact that so influential a globalist as George Soros openly calls for the end of the Xi era suggests that a major faction within the Western globalists has decided to do whatever possible to bring a more "pliable" leadership in Beijing. Globalists at the level of Soros or Schwab do not make major interventions impulsively. The fact Soros is doubling down in his attacks directly on Xi suggest that a very powerful group of the Davos Great Reset green agenda have decided that Xi has become an obstacle to their dystopian agenda to eliminate the nation state everywhere, including China and USA.
Could it be that a nationalist Xi Jinping, who has declared intent in recent months to annex Taiwan by force if necessary, after forcefully ending the Sino-Anglo HongKong treaty in 2020, is endangering the entire globalist Davos Great Reset agenda? Soros is an Agenda Contributor of Schwab's World Economic Forum and frequent guest to Davos. His son, Alexander Soros, is the Deputy Chair of the Open Society Foundations and one of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders of 2018. Moreover Soros' decades of funding Color Revolutions since the 1980's arguably have advanced the end of the nation-state through collapsing regimes everywhere from the Soviet Union in 1991 to the Arab Spring in 2011 and Ukraine in 2014. Could it be that the Davos circles around Soros have decided to actively join the party rivals of the CCP to help topple Xi?
F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".