Hungary's Viktor Orban, fresh from winning a fourth term as prime minister in Sunday's election, said his party was victorious despite facing interference from left-wing forces at home and "opponents" around the world, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and billionaire political activist George Soros."We have such a victory, it can be seen from the Moon, but it's sure that it can be seen from Brussels," Orban told supporters on Sunday night, alluding to his party's clashes with EU leaders. "We will remember this victory until the end of our lives because we had to fight against a huge amount of opponents."Those forces. We never had so many opponents at the same time."Orban's Fidesz-led coalition"The entire world can see thatOrban declared.In the run-up to the election, Orban was portrayed as "pro-Putin" by opponents and Western media outlets, after he resisted pressure to take a stronger stance against the Russian president over Moscow's attack on Ukraine.On the eve of the election, Zelensky took time out from defending against Russia's military offensive to complain that Orban had failed to condemn Putin or aid Kiev's war effort., saying that sending weapons to Ukraine would make his country a target for Russian retaliation.available to meet its fuel needs., we have to stay out of it," Orban said during a campaign rally on Friday. He added that "Zelensky is not voting today," and that "Putin isn't running in the Hungarian elections."Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay conceded defeat when 80% of the ballots were counted, blaming his coalition's poor result on the government's dominance over the media."I don't want to hide my disappointment, my sadness... We knew this would be an uneven playing field," Marki-Zay said.But we still dispute whether this election was democratic and free."