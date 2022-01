© Getty Images



Billionaire mega-donor George Soros is seeding a super PAC with $125 million, an enormous investment that will aid Democratic groups and candidates for the 2022 election cycle and beyond.The group,channeling more than $80 million to other Democratic groups and candidates during the 2020 election cycle. The new, nine-figure investment from Soros is aimed at supportingSoros said in a statement shared first with POLITICO.Soros added that the donation to the super PAC is aIn his own statement, Alexander Soros cited the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, andThe donation is sure to place Soros among the biggest political givers of the midterms. Only a handful of major donors have contributed nine figures to federal groups and candidates in recent years, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group that tracks political giving.Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Democracy PAC has already cut big checks to two major Democratic super PACs aligned with the party's congressional leadership:the group dedicated to electing Democrats to statewide administration offices. These wonky, once little-known posts play a key role in administering elections, which have come under siege since former President Donald Trump and his followers tried to subvert the results of the 2020 election.Trump has since endorsed candidates for secretary of state in several battleground states he lost in 2020, and DASS has stepped up its fundraising in response. Soros' contribution helped fuel a record year for the Democratic group, which raised $4.5 million in 2021 to prepare for this year's elections.Several groups focused on field operations also got six- and seven-figure donations.a group focused on turning out Black voters, received $250,000 to support its efforts during the Virginia gubernatorial and legislative races in 2021, while(formerly called VoteTripling.org) received $1 million. That group is focused on training campaigns to canvass voters at polling places to then reach out to their family and friends, urging them to vote.Democracy PAC's spending will be posted publicly on Monday, after filing with the Federal Elections Commission.