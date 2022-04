© Peter Foley/Getty Images



Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) - $40,000

Candidate Rana Abdelhamid (New York's 12th) - $28,000

Candidate Kina Collins (Illinois's 7th) - $28,000

Candidate Odessa Kelly (Tennessee's 7th) - $41,000

Candidate Aramis Ayala (Florida's 10th) - $1.4 million

Soros told the publication [Politico] the "Democracy PAC" will be allocated to "causes and candidates" to strengthen the "infrastructure of American democracy: voting rights and civic participation, civil rights and liberties, and the rule of law."



Soros, 91, will concede leadership of the PAC and allow his son Alexander Soros to serve as president.



Alexander Soros told Politico the PAC will be used as a weapon against those who "discredit and undermine our electoral process," citing the "generational threat that cannot be addressed in just one or two election cycles."

"The FBI crime data shows that the number of arrests nationwide plummeted 24% in 2020, from the more than 10 million arrests made in 2019. The number of 2020 arrests — 7.63 million — is the lowest in 25 years, according to the data. FBI crime data is not yet available for 2021."

Billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros and his daughter, Andrea Soros Colombel, are funding candidates that are in favor of defunding the police, such as Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), according to Fox News. Democrats have attempted to distance themselves from defunding police, but radical Democrats backed by Soros continue to push the Democrat issue."We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police; it's to fund the police," President Biden controversially stated during the State of the Union.In October, only 15 percent supported defunding the police, down from 25 percent in 2020.funded by Soros through a joint fundraising venture calledincluding the Way to Lead PAC, according to Fox News:The money represents a small amount of the funding Soros has dedicated toward the 2022 midterms.The donation is one of the largest amounts of money to be allocated towards the election. Breitbart News reported:According to CBS News, Philadelphia had more homicides in 2021 (521) than New York (443) and Los Angeles (352).Though crime has increased, arrests have dropped.