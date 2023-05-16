© Sean Gallup/Getty Images



The SpaceX CEO lashed out at the financier soon after it emerged that he had dumped his Tesla stock.Elon Musk used his Twitter platform to attack fundraiser George Soros on Tuesday, claiming that the prominent Democratic Party financier "hates humanity," and comparing him to comic-book super villain Magneto.Magneto is a principal character in the Marvel Comics X-Men franchise. The arch-villain of the series, Magneto was played by the British actor Ian McKellan in several feature films, and possesses the ability to control magnetic fields with his mind. Like Soros, Magneto is a survivor of the Holocaust in X-Men canon.Musk's attack on Soros came days after it was revealed in financial filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the billionaire investor's Soros Fund Management hedge fund group had sold the entirety of its shares in Musk's electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla in late March.The filing indicated that Soros' group had around 132,000 Tesla shares on its books at the end of 2022 but dumped its entire stake in the opening months of 2023 after stock rose by 68% from January to March of this year. However, Tesla shares have fallen by around 11% in the past month. The Soros-backed hedge fund also sold other stocks from its portfolio, including Amazon and Alphabet.In a recent interview, Soros dismissed what he called "far-fetched" allegations that he uses his finances as a means to meddle in political affairs.