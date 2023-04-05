© Getty Images / Jevayona Delita

The Washington Post has attempted to dismiss claims the liberal financier had funded the district attorney prosecuting Trump.Twitter users corrected the Washington Post's star fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, when he attempted to write off the claim that liberal financier George Soros had funded the Manhattan district attorney who indicted former US President Donald Trump as 'misleading'.However, his fact-check also admitted the claim was "technically correct," a caveat he appeared to discount in his final decision to award it the triple-Pinocchio rating. Twitter users pounced, appending a community note adding context to Kessler's own admission of truth.Twitter CEO Elon Musk appeared to appreciate this use of the community notes feature, tweeting, "The only thing on fire are Kessler's pants."Soros' son and daughter-in-law also contributed directly to Bragg's election campaign.Trump, his chief Republican rival Ron DeSantis, and other conservative politicians have blamed Soros-funded prosecutors in large Democrat-run cities for the surge in violent crime, arguing that the district attorneys' efforts to eliminate cash bail and relax sentencing guidelines have emboldened dangerous criminals who know they will not be punished for anything short of a violent felony.