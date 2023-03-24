Gardner has been a disaster for St Louis. Last year there more murders in St Louis than at any time in the last 50 years. Gardner has refused to prosecute so many murderers that the Missouri legislature had to pass a law limiting the time she had to file murder charges to 90 days. After that, the state Attorney General takes over the case.
Gardner refused to prosecute cases of drug dealers and child molesters even when there was enough evidence to make them open and shut cases. Her excuse was that the police are racists and she refused to take cases from over 20 policemen at all.
A Missouri Appeals Court ruled unanimously against her and she will have to face disciplinary charges on her corrupt practices and pay the $5,000 dollar fine she previously received.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported:
The Missouri Court of Appeals at St. Louis on Tuesday upheld a judge's ruling against the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office for failing to respond to a lawsuit that alleged violations of the state's open records law.
The appeals court's unanimous ruling said Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's appeals had "no merit." She had challenged St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's ruling and $5,000 penalty for refusing to produce records and respond in time to a January 2020 lawsuit filed by conservative journalist John Solomon.
"Based on this whole record, we hold the trial court did not err in finding (Gardner's) failure to file a timely response to (Solomon's) amended petition was not the result of an unexpected or unavoidable hindrance, accident, or mishap, but was instead the result of (Gardner's) carelessness, inattention, and deliberate disregard," the court said.
Solomon, a former Fox News contributor who runs the website Just the News, sought all of Gardner's contacts with staff and other key players in the 2018 criminal investigations of then-Gov. Eric Greitens.
Those people include Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn, Clayton lawyer Albert Watkins, billionaire mega-donor George Soros and former state Reps. Stacey Newman and Jay Barnes.
Comment: The sooner Ms. Gardner is given the boot in St. Louis, and a serious DA installed, the better off the city will be.