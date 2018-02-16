Puppet Masters
George Soros spending big money against Texas DA who opposes sanctuary cities
Peter Hasson
The Daily Caller
Wed, 14 Feb 2018 08:19 UTC
Soros has already spent just under $70,000 backing a primary challenge to Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas LaHood, according to campaign finance documents reviewed by The Daily Caller. LaHood is a Democrat but opposes sanctuary cities and said he supports Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's crackdown on cities that defy federal immigration law.
Soros has been boosting LaHood's challenger, attorney Joe Gonzales, through a political action committee (PAC), Texas Justice & Public Safety. The PAC's spending included more than $30,000 on mailers attacking LaHood.
One of the mailers attacked LaHood as "bigoted," "racist" and "Islamophobic" in both English and Spanish. LaHood fought back by displaying the mailer in one of his own campaign ads and accused Soros of trying to purchase his seat.
"We know George Soros is a billionaire who has purchased at least 10 other district attorney's offices around the country, not to mention other political positions," LaHood said in the ad, titled, "Your DA's Office is Not For Sale."
Bexar County is Texas's fourth most populous county and includes San Antonio, so unseating LaHood would be a key victory for Soros, who has been quietly investing in district attorney's races all around the country, as a way to reshape the country's criminal justice policies from the ground up. Soros spent more than $9 million on local DA races around the country in 2015-2017 alone.
By investing the kind of money usually reserved for national political races in local DA races, Soros has been able to give his preferred candidates - and thus, his preferred policies - a massive financial advantage.
Soros put $1.45 million behind his preferred candidate in Philadelphia's district attorney race last year. The candidate, Larry Krasner, sailed to an easy victory before purging dozens of prosecutors in his first few days on the job. Krasner had never worked as a prosecutor before becoming Philadelphia's DA.
In another instance, Soros put $100,000 behind a left-wing attorney in Portsmouth, Virginia's DA race last November. The investment was a smashing success: not only did Soros's candidate win, but his massive donation remained out of the public eye until after the election was already over.
Comment: Deep pockets, wide reach. Soros is rebuilding the US legal apparatus to his liking and ideology, creating a personal network of stooges.
According to The Washington Free Beacon:
Soros has pushed millions into district attorney races in Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Mississippi and others.
Soros, who has quietly pushed cash into a number of district attorney races in recent years, tends to operate the same way in each city he targets: The billionaire financier establishes Super PACs, floods them with money, refunds himself any leftover cash at the conclusion of a race, and shuts down the PAC.
