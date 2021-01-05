You'd think that by so generously "investing" (as Soros puts it) in political candidates and causes, he would receive more positive attention in the media. Truth is, Soros knows the majority of America does not want what he's selling, so he tries not to call attention to himself.
Soros also knows populations are easily influenced by impressive-sounding names and that most people don't investigate things beyond a surface level. Therefore, he sets up and funds shell-organizations to elect marionettes who will vote and make policy in ways Soros wants.
The Soros Shell Game
In 2017, the year Trump took office, Soros, then 87, moved $18 billion of his $26 billion fortune into his Open Society Foundation, the organization Soros started and personally funds so he can influence governments and society. This is the mother lode that funds hundreds of left-wing PACs, Super PACs, left-leaning candidates, and other progressive causes.
Below are only four of more than 200 organizations in the United States that receive funds from the Open Society Foundation. At first glance, the names of these organizations would appeal to any true Constitutional patriot - those whom Hilary Clinton refers to as "deplorables."
- American Constitution Society for Law and Policy
- American Family Voices
- Campaign for America's Future
- Faithful America
The goal of those who founded the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy, as revealed by DiscoverTheNetworks.org, was "countering what they saw as the corrupting influence that the conservative views of the Federalist Society were having on young law students from coast to coast." I don't know about you, but countering conservative views is hardly what I think of when I see the name, "American Constitutional Society."
American Family Voices (AFN) sounds like an organization with solid, traditional values, doesn't it? But AFV founder and president Mike Lux says, "funding for the organization [is] derived from 'your classic progressive donors.'" For the record, Lux is a Democratic strategist and author of The Progressive Revolution.
Campaign for America's Future (CFA) might sound pro-American, but they certainly don't support a Constitutional Republic. Nearly 25 percent of the 131 people who founded the organization were active in the Democratic Socialists of America. According to their own website, CFA heavily promotes wealth redistribution, increased social welfare programs, and they strongly endorse the Green New Deal.
Faithful America sounds like an organization that supports Biblical values. Quite the contrary. It's an effort to influence American churches with progressive thought. They seek to influence followers of Jesus to support government-run healthcare, expand "rights" for people entering the country illegally, and yes, redistribute wealth.
We'll look at an impressively named PAC in a minute, but do you see that these Soros-funded organizations actually work against the principles set forth by our founders?
Is Soros a Talking Snake?
The Open Society Foundation website portrays George Soros as a caring philanthropist who fights for "freedom of expression, accountable government, and societies that promote justice and equality." It sounds good on the surface, but if you're an American Patriot who A) values the principles espoused in the United States Constitution, and B) has done any research into what Soros truly wants, hearing the George Soros story is kind of like listening to a talking serpent selling you on the idea that "you will surely not die" if you eat from that one tree in the middle of a garden.
Said another way, the ideas being peddled by Soros will not take America (or any other country) to a good place.
G. Edward Griffin, publisher of American Media, Inc., says these Soros-funded organizations, "have mission statements that sound high minded and worthy of support, but all of them are committed to goals and projects that are based on the leftist model of collectivism."
Collapsing America from the ground up
Recently, Soros seems interested in backing candidates who apply the law rather than create it. He has funded many district attorney and other prosecuting candidates in at least ten states. Taking note of this, Cheryl K. Chumley wrote a piece for the Washington Times, titled, "George Soros, buying a district attorney near you." In that piece, Chumley writes,
It's one thing to exercise one's First Amendment rights to support candidates with similar political leanings. It's another thing entirely to try and collapse a limited government republic, from the bottom up, and implement, in its place, a judicial branch filled with people who twist the Bill of Rights into something it's not, the Constitution into something it was never intended to be, and the rule of law into a mocking tool for far-left gain.
Soros unashamedly brags about taking advantage of loopholes to get his way. In the case of US elections, Soros has learned how to game the system by using PACs. And, he knows he can use those PACs to elect local district and county attorneys - those who decide how laws get interpreted and enforced.
Soros and the Virginia Elections
This most recent election was no different for Soros. In Virginia, he backed four candidates for county prosecutor positions, and all four won.
According to the Washington Free Beacon, "In addition to the $1.2 million in funds Soros spent on House of Delegates and Senate races in the commonwealth [of Virginia], he funneled an additional $2 million to four Democratic prosecutor candidates" [emphasis mine].
This was curious news to me. Why would Soros be concerned about county attorneys in Virginia? What's more, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the winning candidate in Loudoun County, Buta Biberaj, received nearly $850,000 in donations from the Justice & Public Safety PAC. They also stated the PAC is "financed by Soros."
At first I was skeptical. I thought, "Just how much of that $850,000 came from Soros? Is this merely over-dramatic journalism?" After all, I've become skeptical of broad-stroke, summative statements. You've probably seen it before. A hypothetical conservative candidate collects a hypothetical $8.50 each from 100,000 people, for a total of $850,000. Later, if it's learned that just one of the $8.50 donors is a pedophile, suddenly it's a scandal and news outlets everywhere report the candidate is being funded by pedophiles.
So yes, I'm skeptical of broad, summative statements. Therefore, to address my curiosity, I did some research into this particular PAC. Here's what I found.
- The Justice & Public Safety PAC was founded and incorporated in February, 2017 by Jonathan S. Berkon, a Democratic election lawyer with Perkins Coie.If you don't know, Perkins Coie is the main legal counsel for the Democratic National Committee. Also note the timing: Donald Trump had been inaugurated only a month earlier.
- According to Federal Election Commission records, the ONLY person who donated money to the Justice & Public Safety PAC was George Soros.
I confess, I've been hearing "George Soros = bad" ever since Obama began his run for the Presidency. I heard the name so much, I'd fight rolling my eyes whenever someone mentioned him.
I confess and now repent. Right there in black and white, in the Federal Election Commission records, George Soros is listed as the ONLY person who donated to the Justice & Public Safety PAC. And he gave them $1,085,000.00.
This is the new state of politics? Hire a Democratic election lawyer from Perkins Coie to create a Super PAC and be the only person who donates? Since when does ONE person get to fund a PAC just to circumvent election laws, and give $850,000 to a single candidate? Oh, I forgot. It's George Soros, and he's exploiting loopholes.
Soros buys attorneys in three contiguous counties
Buta Biberaj was not the only commonwealth's attorney who won using Soros' money. Steve Descano (Fairfax County) received more than $600,000 from the Justice & Public Safety PAC (aka George Soros), and Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (Arlington County) received nearly $400,000.
Questions: Why is Soros buying these attorney seats in Virginia? Why give $600,000 to an extremely inexperienced Descano when the incumbent was an experienced liberal attorney? What upcoming legal decisions will be on the table in Virginia that Soros wants decided his way?
When interviewed by LoudounNow about why Soros would pour so much money into her campaign, Biberaj said the super PAC was only supporting the message she was already promoting. I say she can claim that all she wants, but she won her seat by a very slim margin, so without Soros' $850,000, she'd be shopping her resume about now. She owes him and she knows it. The question remains: What does Soros want in Virginia?
Violations of law?
By law, Super PACs are not supposed to coordinate activities with political parties or candidates. As I looked over the Justice & Public Safety PAC's disbursements in their their FEC filings, I saw a lot of activity that would require coordination with candidates. Expenditures like $27,000 for video production just don't happen without contacting a candidate's campaign.
Also, if super PACs are not supposed to be coordinating with candidates and vice versa, why does the Justice & Public Safety PAC Facebook page say it is "Authorized by Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Candidate for Commonwealth's Attorney"? Here's a screen shot I captured on Nov. 14, 2019:
The problem? Soros will laugh it off because nobody will do anything about it. And even if they did, would the attorneys who got elected get removed from office? Hell no.
If I may borrow a line from William Shakespeare, it seems something is rotten in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
And also in the enforcement of our Federal Election Laws.
I don't think I'm done talking about this guy. More on Mr. Soros in the days to come.
Note: Tracy Beanz contributed to the research for this article.
Daniel Bobinski, M.Ed. is a certified behavioral analyst, best-selling author, columnist, corporate trainer, and a popular keynote speaker. In addition to working with teams and individuals to help them achieve workplace excellence through improving their emotional intelligence and improving the way they do training, he's also a veteran and a Christian Libertarian who believes in the principles of free market capitalism while standing firmly against crony capitalism. Daniel writes on both workplace issues and political issues for multiple publications. In his ideal world, he'd be a speechwriter for President Trump. Reach Daniel for help with your workplace through his website, MyWorkplaceExcellence.com. For things political, use @newbookofdaniel on Twitter.
Comment: One can spot a Soros-backed attorney by their appalling behaviors when charging BLM/antifa-like activists versus regular citizens.